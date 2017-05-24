Tony Ferguson has had a pretty tough time recently in the UFC after Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of their scheduled interim lightweight title bout just one day before they were going to get it on.

That marked the third time their fight was scrapped, and you can imagine that El Cucuy was less than happy and went off on the Dagestan native after he was hospitalised, with the whole Tiramisu saga proving plenty of hilarious memes and jokes aimed towards The Eagle.

HITTING OUT AT NATE

However, it was since revealed that Ferguson turned down the chance to fight Michael Johnson as a last-minute replacement, while names like Eddie Alvarez had also been speculated.

Since then, though, Ferguson has been calling out Nate Diaz to return to the Octagon and fight, as the latter hasn’t been in action since UFC 202 where he lost in his rematch against Conor McGregor.

He seems to be pleased with everything that’s going on and not competing, turning down a fight with Ferguson – which he has admitted – as he didn’t feel like it was worth losing weight over a fake championship.

Ferguson has now hit back, criticising Nate and claiming he’ll Stockton slap him and prove he’s much tougher than his lightweight rival.

209 VS. 805

According to MMA Fighting, he said: “He wants to talk about doing this biking thing, you don’t even own a Harley, you got a Schwinn bike.

“You have got no heart. You call yourself gangster? You’re backing out from a fight. Let’s go, dude. We’ve got a main event that’s open that needs to be filled. So, if you want to make some money and impress the fans, want to get back out there and sell your weed, that’s great.

“Sign on the dotted line and put your name back out in the crowd. Let’s go kid.

“You’re a b***h. I don’t know what his problem is. I understand you said [Conor] McGregor, I’m not going to do your dirty work for you. I don’t want to have to go into name calling, I don’t want to do that, but if you’re a fighter in this organisation, and you said you’d rather go ride a bicycle, you got better things to do? That’s cute. That’s real cute.

“I might as well Stockton slap the s**t out of you. I’m from the 805, I’m tough. And I don’t have to talk about how tough I am, but I am a hell of a lot tougher than that dude.”

Nate has had a barrage of abuse come his way during his inactivity, and this probably won’t make him budge either, considering he’s already claimed he’ll only entertain a fight like this for $20 million.

