Formula 1

Jenson Button ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Jenson Button explains the problem he has ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Jenson Button returns to Formula 1 on Sunday, filling in for McLaren in place of an absent Fernando Alonso.

With Alonso away competing in the Indianapolis 500, Button accepted an offer to race one more time with the team he stepped away from six months ago.

While describing the opportunity as "very special", Button admitted that he will have the difficult issue of having never driven the new McLaren car. Instead, the only preperation has been done in a simulator at the McLaren factory.

Button's problem

"It's not perfect, but the option was to do half [the test] in Bahrain, which I thought was absolutely useless for me to do. Completely different type of circuit, so I said to the team I think it's best if I do a few days in the simulator," he said.

Button, however, seemed confident that the lack of first-hand experience with the MCL32 wouldn't be too much of a problem when he sets about claiming McLaren's first points of the season.

"Obviously as drivers we love the simulator so I was raring to go… but I've spent a lot of time in the simulator getting a feel for it and it's been interesting," he added.

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews

"Most of the stuff's the same but there are a few things that are obviously different, a difference in regulations, and there are always changes year-to-year with the new technology and what have you. So a few things to learn, but it's still a racing car."

The need for points, and the problems he faces in his first race for six months, don't appear to be holding Button back though.

"It's interesting coming back for one Grand Prix. It being Monaco, it is special as it's my home. I don't feel any pressure," Button said.

Button could have turned McLaren down, but had a solid reason for accept their offer, saying: "I was going to be here anyway - but instead of drinking champagne I can race a car all weekend".

Formula 1

