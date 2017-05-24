It's no secret that Clayton Kershaw is the best pitcher in this generation.

But could the Los Angeles Dodgers star be the best of all-time?

The numbers seem to back it up.

The left-hander from Highland Park, Texas, is having another tremendous season as the ace of the Dodgers, and it continued with a brilliant performance on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kershaw gave up one unearned run in nine innings pitched, striking out 10 batters as the Dodgers eventually won 2-1 in 13 innings.

His season record is now 7-2 with a 2.01 earned-run average with a WHIP of 0.823.

WHIP is a common pitching stat that measures walks + hits per innings pitched. It's a measure of how efficient pitchers can get through each inning. Keeping your WHIP under 1.00 is an indicator of dominance.

Kershaw has kept his WHIP under 1.00 for each of the past five seasons and six of the last seven.

The three-time Cy Young Award hurler now sports a career WHIP of 1.00 after struggling with it some in his first three seasons.

The 1.00 WHIP is matched only one player, the great Mariano Rivera.

What's even more incredible, of course, is that the famed New York Yankees closer was only asked to come in for one inning (give or take two or three outs, in some cases).

According to Baseball-Reference, Kershaw and Rivera are the only pitchers since 1920 to have a 1.00 WHIP or below while pitching more than 1,000 career innings.

Kershaw has pitched 1,831 2/3 innings in his 10 seasons, while Rivera twirled 1,283 2/3 innings in his 19-year MLB career.

Regarded as the most dominant closer in baseball history, Rivera had a 2.21 ERA in his career, while Kershaw has a 2.35 ERA.

For more comparisons, opposing batters had a .211 batting average against Rivera over his career, while they are hitting just .205 against Kershaw.

Despite missing part of the season with an injury, Kershaw quietly had one of his best seasons last year for the Dodgers.

He only took fifth in the Cy Young voting (his lowest finish since 2010), because he finished just 12-4, but his ERA was a career-best 1.69 and his WHIP was the lowest of his career at 0.725. The most amazing stats had to do with his control, as he walked just 11 batters in the regular season while starting 21 games. His strikeouts-per-walk ratio was the best of his career, by far, as he had 15.64 Ks per walk - the only time that number has ever been in double-digits for Kershaw.

The 29-year-old appears to only be getting stronger.

