GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal comments on backstage reaction to his WWE championship win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE fans were shocked this past weekend by the company's decision to make Jinder Mahal the face of SmackDown Live moving forward.

On Sunday, The Maharaja defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE championship at Backlash much to the surprise of many fans watching the match live in the arena and watching from home.

It has been a big talking point amongst fans over the past couple of weeks as they decide whether or not it was the right decision for WWE to place the title on him in order to, according to reports, boost their reach to fans in India.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The conclusion to that talking point won't come for at least another couple of months or until the end of Mahal's title reign but in the meantime, WWE officials, including Vince McMahon are said to be very happy with how the main event of Backlash turned out.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Mahal said the backstage reaction to his WWE championship was very good. He also said Vince is very happy with him because of the work he has put in.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Jinder said: “The backstage reaction has been very good. Vince was very happy. He was really proud of me because Vince knows how much work I’ve put in. And, I told Vince, ‘Hey Vince, my goal is to come back every week and improve. Every time you see me perform I’m going to get better on the mic, going to get better in the ring and I’ll be in better shape every week.’

"I think Vince really appreciates that and WWE is a place where they reward hard work and I’m an example of that.”

p1bgtp8rqj19mgkml9081n0keomh.jpg

If you compare pictures from Mahal's previous WWE run with 3MB to what he looks like now, he has definitely put in the work to deserve some sort of push by the company as he has completely transformed his body. He looks like a totally different superstar.

Whether or not he is worthy of a main event push, only time will tell. The Maharaja will defend the WWE title for the first time at Money in the Bank next month against The Viper. By then, we should have a decent indication of how he is performing on the main event stage and how this push is coming along.

p1bgtp9j4nhl51jb6r551d3ou42j.jpg

Are you happy with Jinder Mahal as WWE champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again