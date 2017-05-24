The UFC’s middleweight division was in limbo for quite some time after it was announced that Georges St-Pierre would be returning to the Octagon to battle champion Michael Bisping.

As you can imagine, that ruffled a few feathers as many thought GSP was skipping the queue and didn’t deserve to fight for a title in a different weight division, after dominating at welterweight.

CRITICISM

The Count also drew a lot of criticism, as many thought he was avoiding a fight with Yoel Romero and was chasing the money fight rather than fighting the rightful contender.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite that, the Englishman was set on fighting GSP and nobody else.

However, UFC president Dana White has now scrapped that bout and revealed St-Pierre will fight the welterweight champion whenever he’s ready to come back, with the middleweight title being defended at UFC 213.

Article continues below

Bisping is injured, though, and is unable to compete which has forced UFC to book Romero vs. Robert Whitaker for the interim title, and welterweight star Jorge Masvidal isn’t a fan of what Bisping has been doing.

Gamebred recently lost to Demian Maia at UFC 211, and joined Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour to discuss fighters dropping out of fights, and avoiding others.

He said: “I’m being the voice for the people that are frustrated with a lot of these cowards in this sport. I don’t have to spell it out for you, people blatantly dodging other people. That is coward s**t. That is #HOSTATUS — it’s mind blowing.”

'LEADING THE FRONT'

Masvidal went on to discuss fighter are acting like cowards by avoiding fighters and faking injuries and was asked if he was talking about Bisping – and he certainly didn’t bite his tongue.

“B***hbing, yeah. That’s who I’m talking to,” he added.

“But, it’s just not him there is a bunch of dudes, but he is leading the front. He’s the front man. But, I don’t even want to talk about him on your show because I’m not going to make that dude famous.

“We’re not going to make that dude famous. Let him go out there, win some fights and let him generate his own name. I wasn’t even going to say that b***h’s name.”

Bisping is the king of trash talk, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind either, especially now that he’s got the perfect platform with his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast.

You can be sure he’ll hear about Masvidal's comments about feigning injury, and he’d certainly hit back with some less than savoury comments which is usually his style.

Although, Gamebred isn’t the only one that has felt the same way.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal blasting Michael Bisping for not fighting Yoel Romero? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms