GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal criticises Michael Bisping for not fighting Yoel Romero

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The UFC’s middleweight division was in limbo for quite some time after it was announced that Georges St-Pierre would be returning to the Octagon to battle champion Michael Bisping.

As you can imagine, that ruffled a few feathers as many thought GSP was skipping the queue and didn’t deserve to fight for a title in a different weight division, after dominating at welterweight.

CRITICISM

The Count also drew a lot of criticism, as many thought he was avoiding a fight with Yoel Romero and was chasing the money fight rather than fighting the rightful contender.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite that, the Englishman was set on fighting GSP and nobody else.

However, UFC president Dana White has now scrapped that bout and revealed St-Pierre will fight the welterweight champion whenever he’s ready to come back, with the middleweight title being defended at UFC 213.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Bisping is injured, though, and is unable to compete which has forced UFC to book Romero vs. Robert Whitaker for the interim title, and welterweight star Jorge Masvidal isn’t a fan of what Bisping has been doing.

Gamebred recently lost to Demian Maia at UFC 211, and joined Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour to discuss fighters dropping out of fights, and avoiding others.

He said: “I’m being the voice for the people that are frustrated with a lot of these cowards in this sport. I don’t have to spell it out for you, people blatantly dodging other people. That is coward s**t. That is #HOSTATUS — it’s mind blowing.”

'LEADING THE FRONT'

Masvidal went on to discuss fighter are acting like cowards by avoiding fighters and faking injuries and was asked if he was talking about Bisping – and he certainly didn’t bite his tongue.

“B***hbing, yeah. That’s who I’m talking to,” he added.

“But, it’s just not him there is a bunch of dudes, but he is leading the front. He’s the front man. But, I don’t even want to talk about him on your show because I’m not going to make that dude famous.

“We’re not going to make that dude famous. Let him go out there, win some fights and let him generate his own name. I wasn’t even going to say that b***h’s name.”

UFC 205: Weigh-ins

Bisping is the king of trash talk, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind either, especially now that he’s got the perfect platform with his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast.

You can be sure he’ll hear about Masvidal's comments about feigning injury, and he’d certainly hit back with some less than savoury comments which is usually his style.

Although, Gamebred isn’t the only one that has felt the same way.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal blasting Michael Bisping for not fighting Yoel Romero? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White
Michael Bisping

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again