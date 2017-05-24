The Premier League season is over and for footballers that means several weeks off to chill out, enjoy the sun and recharge the batteries following another gruelling campaign.

There’s no major international tournament this summer, with the exception of the Confederations Cup, and so most Premier League stars will have the luxury of a proper break until pre-season training starts in June.

However, one player clearly unsatisfied with the amount of football he’s played this season is Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a single minute for the Cherries since receiving a five-match ban for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his side’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in March.

He was a bit bored on Monday night and complained to his 32.6k followers that he fancied a kick-about.

Article continues below

The Twitter conversation

“I wanna go kick some ball tonight 😩⚽️“ he tweeted.

A lad named Alex Deutsch then messaged the defender, saying: “Littledown 8:30 mate x” - and we doubt he expected anything to actually come of it.

However, Mings responded seconds later, asking Alex if that was an indoor centre.

Alex said it was a 4G outside pitch and Mings replied by saying he’d see him there.

Yeah, right!

Here's what happened next

But low and behold, the Premier League star actually turned up.

And he brought along his mate Omar Sowumni, who plays for League Two side Yeovil Town.

What a fantastic story.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms