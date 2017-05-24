GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

tyrone Mings.

Tyrone Mings stuns fans after tweeting to say he wants to play football

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Premier League season is over and for footballers that means several weeks off to chill out, enjoy the sun and recharge the batteries following another gruelling campaign.

There’s no major international tournament this summer, with the exception of the Confederations Cup, and so most Premier League stars will have the luxury of a proper break until pre-season training starts in June.

However, one player clearly unsatisfied with the amount of football he’s played this season is Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a single minute for the Cherries since receiving a five-match ban for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his side’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in March.

He was a bit bored on Monday night and complained to his 32.6k followers that he fancied a kick-about.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

The Twitter conversation

“I wanna go kick some ball tonight 😩⚽️“ he tweeted.

A lad named Alex Deutsch then messaged the defender, saying: “Littledown 8:30 mate x” - and we doubt he expected anything to actually come of it.

However, Mings responded seconds later, asking Alex if that was an indoor centre.

Alex said it was a 4G outside pitch and Mings replied by saying he’d see him there.

Yeah, right!

Here's what happened next

But low and behold, the Premier League star actually turned up.

And he brought along his mate Omar Sowumni, who plays for League Two side Yeovil Town.

What a fantastic story.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bournemouth
Football
League One
Championship
League Two

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again