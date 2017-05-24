To the surprise of many WWE fans around the world, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Backlash on Sunday to become the WWE champion.

The decision to make The Maharaja the WWE champion has been discussed amongst fans for the past several weeks since reports speculated it was going to take place due to WWE's ambition to boost their appeal in India.

Some fans believe it is wrong for the company to put the title on Mahal because of his booking previously beforehand, while others see the logical stance behind it but still disagree as it goes against everything which wrestling stands for.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

We won't know how successful Mahal WWE title reign has been for at least another couple of months or until the end of Mahal's title reign but in the meantime, The Maharaja has suggested who he would like to face in order to get more of the fans on his side.

Speaking to Josh Barnett for USA Today’s “For The Win” section, Mahal said that he would like to beat someone like John Cena in order to solidify himself as a champion in the eyes of WWE fans around the world.

Article continues below

He said: “I see Randy and A.J. Styles (as opponents), but I’m hoping for Cena when he gets back (from hiatus). I know some people don’t see me as championship material. I haven’t fully gotten their confidence. Beating someone like Cena would solidify me in their eyes as champion.”

Well, he's already beaten Orton, and he could beat The Viper again if he wins in their match at Money in the Bank next month. That's one down.

As for AJ Styles and Cena, it really could happen, especially if WWE continues down this road of pushing Mahal due to his India heritage. Picking up a win against either of these would solidify him as a true champion but it needs to be booked correctly and not rushed like his rise to the main event.

If WWE is able to capture this correctly with a big win over someone like Cena, The Maharaja could be the heel main eventer SmackDown has been looking for ever since The Phenomenal One turned face following WrestleMania 33.

Do you think WWE should book Jinder Mahal to beat someone like John Cena? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms