Joc Pederson had quite the eventful night on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, a rising star with the high-profile team, was honored by the team with a bobblehead giveaway for the home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pederson has not quite lived up to the expectations as a rising star in his young career, and he's struggling out of the gate this season, hitting .200 in 105 at-bats through 35 games this season. He has just two home runs and 11 RBIs.

But on his bobblehead night, the Dodgers also honored another member of Pederson's family.

Pederson's older brother, Champ, threw out the first pitch before the game in a special moment for the family and Dodgers fans.

Champ through a strike to Joc in the pre-game pitch and then hugged his brother afterward.

Champ Pederson has Down Syndrome and has been an inspiration for Joc to help raise money for Best Buddies International, a non-profit for people with developmental disabilities.

"You know that he and other people with Down syndrome would do anything to just have a normal day where they could go out there and play," Joc said to MLB.com's Phil Rogers. "You can never take this for granted. He's an everyday reminder of how fortunate I am, how blessed I am to play a game every day."

He went out and played that game hard on Tuesday and paid the price.

During the 10th inning of a 1-1 game, Pederson collided with Yasiel Puig on a long fly ball to the warning track. As Puig made the catch, he drove his left elbow into Pederson's head, injuring his teammate's neck.

Check out the play here on MLB.com.

Pederson had blood on his forehead after the play, while Puig was grabbing at his left side.

Pederson was pinch-hit for in the bottom half of the inning, but Puig stayed in the game.

Earlier in the game, Pederson was run over by Cody Bellinger on another strange play in the outfield.

The early word out of Los Angeles is that Pederson is day-to-day, although maybe a couple days off wouldn't be so bad so the young prospect could possibly break out of his horrible slump to start the season.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Pederson looked "almost like he got into a car accident," noting the carnage on Pederson's body after the collision.

The Dodgers won the game, 2-1.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms