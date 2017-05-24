Watching the action unfold from the sidelines during tonight’s Europa League final must have been extremely hard for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

If there was one match this season he wouldn’t have wanted to miss, it was this one.

Not only because it was a major European final, but also because it was taking place in Stockholm, capital city of his beloved home country, Sweden.

However, Zlatan turned up at the Friends Arena to cheer on his teammates.

The 35-year-old arrived on crutches and was transported through the stadium on a motorised vehicle.

Video: Zlatan wheels his way through the Friends Arena

Did Zlatan even want to be there?

BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri reported, via Sky Italia, that the veteran striker had been tempted to stay away from the final in order to avoid showing himself on crutches.

Whether or not that’s true is unclear, but Zlatan turned up nevertheless, which must have been a relief for the following United fan.

One United fan brought a funny banner for Zlatan

The supporter in question had brought a banner along with him featuring a rather amusing message for the injured centre-forward, who suffered a serious knee injury in the quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

Zlatan, who won’t return to action until next year, is expected to leave Old Trafford when his one-year deal expires - even though he has the option to extend his contract by a further year.

But Zlatan might change his mind when he sees this banner…

The banner, as you might expect, has gone viral across social media.

United take the lead through Paul Pogba

At the time of writing, United are leading 1-0 thanks to Paul Pogba’s opening goal midway through the half.

The French midfielder’s strike took a big deflection and found its way past Andre Onana in the Ajax goal.

