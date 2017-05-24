GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United fan brings funny Zlatan Ibrahimovic banner to Europa League final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Watching the action unfold from the sidelines during tonight’s Europa League final must have been extremely hard for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

If there was one match this season he wouldn’t have wanted to miss, it was this one.

Not only because it was a major European final, but also because it was taking place in Stockholm, capital city of his beloved home country, Sweden.

Article continues below

However, Zlatan turned up at the Friends Arena to cheer on his teammates.

The 35-year-old arrived on crutches and was transported through the stadium on a motorised vehicle.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Video: Zlatan wheels his way through the Friends Arena

Did Zlatan even want to be there?

BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri reported, via Sky Italia, that the veteran striker had been tempted to stay away from the final in order to avoid showing himself on crutches.

Whether or not that’s true is unclear, but Zlatan turned up nevertheless, which must have been a relief for the following United fan.

One United fan brought a funny banner for Zlatan

The supporter in question had brought a banner along with him featuring a rather amusing message for the injured centre-forward, who suffered a serious knee injury in the quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

Zlatan, who won’t return to action until next year, is expected to leave Old Trafford when his one-year deal expires - even though he has the option to extend his contract by a further year.

But Zlatan might change his mind when he sees this banner…

The banner, as you might expect, has gone viral across social media.

United take the lead through Paul Pogba

At the time of writing, United are leading 1-0 thanks to Paul Pogba’s opening goal midway through the half.

The French midfielder’s strike took a big deflection and found its way past Andre Onana in the Ajax goal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again