GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Kasper Dolberg..

Kasper Dolberg recorded a humiliating statistic against Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Its just not been Ajax’s night, has it?

Manchester United have certainly played their part in this year’s Europa League final, but their Dutch opponents have undoubtedly given them a leg up to success. Sadly, they’ve not been all they were made out to be.

Ajax are of course a very good side, they wouldn’t have made the final otherwise, but entering the closing 20 minutes of the game having registered just a single shot on target is nothing to be proud of.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Therefore, there’s no wonder that the starlet-stuffed side have been looked upon with at least a hint of disappointment.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, after all, see United on course for a 2-0 victory.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Possible winner of WWE Money in the Bank ladder match [Cageside Seats]

Possible winner of WWE Money in the Bank ladder match [Cageside Seats]

Hull City tell Alex Bruce he's released via Twitter - his reaction is brilliant

Hull City tell Alex Bruce he's released via Twitter - his reaction is brilliant

The debate over whether Sergio Romero or David de Gea should start the match has been essentially rendered redundant, too. Regardless of who was between the sticks, they would have had a reasonably uneventful night in front of Ajax’s attractive but fruitless possession.

The Dutch side’s frustration has been summed up perfectly by the performance of Kasper Dolberg.

At just 19-years-old, the Dane has burst into the Ajax first team this season and has scored 23 times across 47 appearances. His performances have even earned him a call-up to the national team.

Ajax Amsterdam v Legia Warszawa - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Consequently, there were no qualms about Dolberg being given the nod for the big final. Fast forward 62 minutes though and there were certainly doubts.

For all his talent and potential, which should not be doubted, Dolberg suffered against United and was completely isolated.

As shown below, the 19-year-old also happened to produce a rather embarrassing statistic:

That’s right; Dolberg had nothing in the way of an impact upon the game while the scores were level. His first contribution was to re-start the game after Pogba consigned them to a 1-0 deficit after 18 minutes.

Nearly a quarter of the game had elapsed before he could even pass the ball. Ouch.

It goes to show that, certainly in the early exchanges, United controlled their opponents with skill and experience from the outset. The absence of Eric Bailly is far from preferable but Chris Smalling could clearly smother Ajax’s forwards with relative ease.

Moreover, while Dolberg did emerge from his isolation, his performance wasn’t good enough to see him avoid the first round of substitutions. David Neres came on in his favour in the 62nd minute.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

It’s Manchester United’s night and Ajax’s young stars will have to take defeat as a harsh lesson learned. Dolberg must be wishing that Ajax had the kick-off with the statistics he’s racking up.

Do you think Manchester United's season should be considered successful? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ajax
Europa League
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Possible winner of WWE Money in the Bank ladder match [Cageside Seats]

Possible winner of WWE Money in the Bank ladder match [Cageside Seats]

Hull City tell Alex Bruce he's released via Twitter - his reaction is brilliant

Hull City tell Alex Bruce he's released via Twitter - his reaction is brilliant

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again