Manchester United fans love what Paul Pogba did after winning Europa League

Although it’s been a mixed first season back at Manchester United for Paul Pogba, the Frenchman has ended his campaign on a high.

The world’s most expensive footballer, who joined the Red Devils from Juventus for £89 million last summer, scored the all-important opening goal against Ajax this evening as United won the Europa League.

Pogba broke the deadlock with a deflected effort in the 18th minute, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the Red Devils’ advantage shortly after half-time, as Jose Mourinho’s side recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over their Dutch opponents.

Ajax, in truth, never looked like troubling their revered opponents.

United, meanwhile, have now ensured they’ll be playing Champions League football next season despite finishing sixth in the Premier League table.

What Pogba did after the final whistle

Shortly after the final whistle was blown, Pogba produced an epic celebration.

The 24-year-old danced his way to the United fans - dabbing as he moved - much to the amusement of those watching at home.

More Pogba dancing…

Here’s how United fans reacted on Twitter…

Pogba raises his shirt in honour of his late father

Pogba then raised his shirt in honour of his father, who recently passed away.

Class.

Pogba's on-pitch interview

And Pogba also conducted a classy on-pitch interview with BT Sport after the match…

