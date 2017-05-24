The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in a much tougher series against the Boston Celtics than expected after a stunning Game 3 loss.

LeBron James overcame early foul trouble, Kyrie Irving shook off what was a serious injury scare and the Cavaliers took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers may not have swept all three of their East opponents, but it's pretty close after a nice bounce back.

The Golden State Warriors are undefeated in the postseason, though, and await LeBron for a third NBA Finals battle in a row. One fan in attendance during the Cavaliers' Game 4 victory may have given the Warriors a 1-0 lead to start the series, though.

As the cameras in the Quicken Loans Arena panned around, one child was happily cheering in the crowd. The kid, just a young fan enjoying some playoff basketball, had a big secret under the "20,562" strong shirt the Cavaliers gave out to everyone in attendance.

Here's the moment the Warriors took a lead in their future NBA Finals series against the Cavaliers:

Yes, under that Cavaliers shirt and below what appears to be a backwards Cavaliers hat, was a Stephen Curry jersey. The irony, the audacity, of this seemingly joyful child doing this is incredible. The Cavaliers may never quite recover from such a painful loss.

Clearly there weren't 20,562 Cavaliers fans in attendance, but 20,561. In the midst of King James kingdom was a traitor, and he was right there under his nose the whole time. Patiently waiting for the right moment to strike for his beloved Warriors.

The Cavaliers' playoff motto, "Defend the Land," has been defeated. They've been compromised by a spy within their ranks, a Curry-jersey wearing child who launched the sneakiest attack on Cleveland of all-time. The extensive planning he must have put in for this master plan is difficult to fathom.

It's unclear whether Cleveland will ever recover from this serious blow to their title hopes. While Kyrie and LeBron were able to maintain their focus after the stunning incident to emerge out of Game 4 victorious, will they ever trust their own fans again?

How can you defend a land that has citizens hiding Warriors jerseys beneath their Cavaliers gear?

Or it's just a very silly thing that happened in a game that we can all laugh at, give a nod to, and move on. Either way, the choice is yours how you interpret the latest ridiculous-but-amazing thing to happen in an NBA game.