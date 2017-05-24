Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

Young fan is hiding a big secret under his Cavaliers shirt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in a much tougher series against the Boston Celtics than expected after a stunning Game 3 loss. 

LeBron James overcame early foul trouble, Kyrie Irving shook off what was a serious injury scare and the Cavaliers took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers may not have swept all three of their East opponents, but it's pretty close after a nice bounce back.

The Golden State Warriors are undefeated in the postseason, though, and await LeBron for a third NBA Finals battle in a row. One fan in attendance during the Cavaliers' Game 4 victory may have given the Warriors a 1-0 lead to start the series, though. 

As the cameras in the Quicken Loans Arena panned around, one child was happily cheering in the crowd. The kid, just a young fan enjoying some playoff basketball, had a big secret under the "20,562" strong shirt the Cavaliers gave out to everyone in attendance.

Here's the moment the Warriors took a lead in their future NBA Finals series against the Cavaliers:

Yes, under that Cavaliers shirt and below what appears to be a backwards Cavaliers hat, was a Stephen Curry jersey. The irony, the audacity, of this seemingly joyful child doing this is incredible. The Cavaliers may never quite recover from such a painful loss. 

Clearly there weren't 20,562 Cavaliers fans in attendance, but 20,561. In the midst of King James kingdom was a traitor, and he was right there under his nose the whole time. Patiently waiting for the right moment to strike for his beloved Warriors. 

The Cavaliers' playoff motto, "Defend the Land," has been defeated. They've been compromised by a spy within their ranks, a Curry-jersey wearing child who launched the sneakiest attack on Cleveland of all-time. The extensive planning he must have put in for this master plan is difficult to fathom.

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

It's unclear whether Cleveland will ever recover from this serious blow to their title hopes. While Kyrie and LeBron were able to maintain their focus after the stunning incident to emerge out of Game 4 victorious, will they ever trust their own fans again?

How can you defend a land that has citizens hiding Warriors jerseys beneath their Cavaliers gear? 

Or it's just a very silly thing that happened in a game that we can all laugh at, give a nod to, and move on. Either way, the choice is yours how you interpret the latest ridiculous-but-amazing thing to happen in an NBA game. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Jinder Mahal reveals which member of The Shield could have joined 3MB

Possible winner of WWE Money in the Bank ladder match [Cageside Seats]

Possible winner of WWE Money in the Bank ladder match [Cageside Seats]

Hull City tell Alex Bruce he's released via Twitter - his reaction is brilliant

Hull City tell Alex Bruce he's released via Twitter - his reaction is brilliant

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again