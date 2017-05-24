According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Bucks are on the hunt for their next general manager. With some of the NBA's brightest young stars on their roster, the job will likely attract some surprising and strong candidates.

After all, who wouldn't want to shape the future of a team boasting future MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo? The Greak Freak just wrapped up an age-22 season in which he averaged 22.9 points with almost nine rebounds and five assists per game. His three-point shot is still unpolished, but he almost single-handedly took down the Toronto Raptors in the first round of this years playoffs with his devastating quickness and length.

Throw in young guard Jabari Parker, who hasn't even begun to tap into his full potential, center Thon Maker and Rookie of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon, and you already have the makings of a strong playoff contender that anyone would want to manage.

Sure enough, just hours after the news broke, a surprising candidate threw his hat into the ring.

This isn't the first time Bill Simmons, CEO of sports and pop culture blog The Ringer, has applied for this job. Back in 2008 - the last time the Bucks were looking for a GM - he wrote a column explaining why he should be hired for the position.

Simmons linked the article in his tweet, and then he made his fatal mistake: tagging Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Her reply was priceless:

That's a screenshot of a sentence from Simmons' 2008 GM piece that everyone else missed, where he says: "Finally, unlike nearly every other GM, I wouldn't be afraid to take chances because I could always go back to ESPN if I got canned."

Oh, the irony. Even the Milwaukee Bucks twitter handle joined in on the fun after that epic roast.

If you aren't up to speed, Simmons took a few chances at ESPN, perhaps one too many. In 2015, the longtime columnist and Grantland founder was fired by the network in a very public and very embarrassing way. After the dust settled, ESPN President John Skipper told the New York Times the reason he fired Simmons.

“I severed our relationship with Bill because of his repeated lack of respect for this company and, more importantly, the people who work here.”

Maybe it's time Bill Simmons considers that taking chances really isn't his thing, especially not on Twitter.