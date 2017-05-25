Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are two of the biggest personalities in sports media, and the NBA on TNT thrives when they're entertaining their audience.

With those big personalities, though, comes big arguments when disagreements arise. Shaq is a great foil to Barkley, not afraid to take him head on in any debate. Their bickering gets a bit out of hand and sidetracks the show at times, but it makes for good television which is the business they're ultimately in.

The cuts can sink deep when things start getting personal, though, and something that Barkley said caused The Big Diesel to take a shot at his colleague following the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics.

"You have no idea what we're talking about, because you've only been to the finals once," Shaq tells Barkley, which hit a soft spot with Barkley and turned the situation into a loud mess.

One of the biggest knocks against Barkley is that his NBA career resume is missing a championship. He was one of the top players of his generation but couldn't navigate his way to a ring while Michael Jordan collected title after title in the 90's.

Charles came closest in 1993, when he was with the Phoenix Suns. Barkley and the Suns would fall to Jordan in the Bulls in 4-2 championship series, and Sir Charles would never see the lights of the NBA Finals as a player again.

Barkley fired back at Shaq, poking one of the few bruises that can trigger the Hall of Fame center. Charles criticized O'Neal for "riding the coattails" of several NBA superstars on his way to four rings, most notably including Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

"I didn't ride Dwyane Wade's and Kobe' coattails... I'm just letting you know if I had been riding on Kobe's coattails, Dwyane Wade's, and Alonzo Mourning's too. Rick Fox. Derek Fisher," Barkley said, trying to speak over Shaq.

Shaq definitely had the fortune of playing with some of the NBA's greatest players, but just about every champion players with other elite talent. The league is filled with teams trying to create "Big Threes" featuring three superstars nowadays.

The Big Aristotle didn't like it and ripped into Barkley, calling him a "bum" that has questionable Hall of Fame credentials - at least according to some people.

"People question why you’re in the Hall of Fame anyway, bum," an exasperated Shaq squeezed in while Kenny Smith and Ernie Anderson tried to steer the show back onto the rails. Laughs were had, life went on, and the group joked about throwing chicken wings at each other.

What better way solve a little friendly bickering?