Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Spurs describe how amazing the Warriors are from first-hand experience

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Heading into this year after adding Kevin Durant to their star-studded roster and coming off of an historic 73-win regular-season mark, the Golden State Warriors were the clear favorites to cruise to the NBA Finals despite playing in a stacked Western Conference.

With Durant back at full health during the current playoff run, the Warriors became the first NBA team to ever go a perfect 12-0 to start the playoffs, sweeping their first three opponents with relative ease.

After Kawhi Leonard landed on Zaza Pachulia’s foot, re-aggravating an existing ankle injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs were not able to contend with the Warriors in any way, as their superstar missed the following three games and watched his club become the latest victims of Golden State’s well-oiled machine.

As you may expect, Spurs players had a unique first-hand experience matching up against the best of the West in the conference finals. A few of them spoke to Courtney Cronin of the San Jose Mercury News about how hard it is to match up against such a dominant opponent in a playoff series.

“I said in Spanish, you go to war with a bat,” Manu Ginobili said. “You can swing, swing, swing, maybe you’ll hit somebody, but it isn’t fair. They were so much better than us, so much stronger.”

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Four

Losing Leonard certainly was a huge blow, especially considering the fact that the Spurs blew a 25-point Game 1 lead after he exited the game. Additionally, they had already lost starting point guard Tony Parker to a ruptured Achilles earlier in the playoff run.

“We had a tough break when you lose your point guard leader and your main scorer and player. It’s hard to go because it feels unfair,” Ginobili added.

Backup point guard Patty Mills, who took over the primary ball-handling role after Parker went down, offered the following advice for whoever takes on the Warriors in the NBA Finals:

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three

“Stay healthy, for one. That was our biggest battle throughout the year. We didn’t make any excuses. We didn’t cry when guys went down. We gave everyone an opportunity to come in and make an impact.”

Shooting guard Danny Green foresees a great series between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, apparently not giving the Boston Celtics a fighting chance in the Eastern Conference:

“They’re a great team, but Cleveland’s a great team, too,” Green said. “Cleveland’s done it before. Do I think they can do it again? It’s possible. I wouldn’t say anything’s impossible. It’s a really good team and they have pretty good chances if they stay healthy and keep rolling like they are to win again.”

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Four

But it was veteran big man Pau Gasol who offered the most complimentary take regarding this year’s Warriors team. Having played against the other Golden State teams in past years, he thinks that this team is superior.

“They’re in a groove,” Gasol commented. “They know what it takes to win and obviously they’ve been champions, they’ve established records that have never been set before and they’re on a path to get another championship. In all my years in the league, they’re playing at the highest level right now.”

The Warriors will square off against either the Cavaliers or Celtics on June 1. While they’ve had amazing success so far, the true test will come in the Finals, where anything but a Larry O’Brien Trophy will be considered a failure.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Patty Mills
Manu Ginobili
Pau Gasol
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA Playoffs
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg recorded a very embarrassing stat v Man Utd

Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg recorded a very embarrassing stat v Man Utd

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again