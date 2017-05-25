Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change lives

Since entering the NFL in 2013, Le’Veon Bell has been one of the best running backs in the league. With an in-your-face running style coupled with nifty horizontal moves, incredible patience and perhaps the best hands of any running back, he's been nothing short of dominant when healthy for the Pittsburgh Steelers over his four-year career.

Averaging a remarkable 86.1 rushing yards with 4.8 receptions and 42.7 receiving yards per game over 47 career regular-season contests, Bell is a fantasy football MVP and is one of the funnest players to watch on Sundays. 

Last season, he played in just 12 games but posted 1,268 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry along with 75 receptions for 616 receiving yards.

Off the field, Bell is looking to make a difference as well.

On Wednesday, Bell offered a very generous donation of $750,000 towards a new turf field at his former high school. It will be aptly named “Le'Veon Bell Field”.

"This is an incredible gift to the Groveport Madison Schools community," Groveport Madison Superintendent Bruce Hoover said, via Chad Conant of ABC6. "Le'Veon and his mother, Lisa, give credit to many people at GMHS, most particularly to coach Bryan Schoonover, for helping Le'Veon during his high school years.”

“This gift speaks to the power of strong, trusting relationships between our students and staff. It also demonstrates the power and connection between our schools and our alumni—and what it means to be a Cruiser,” he concluded.

But, Bell’s generosity will not only support the football team. It is much more far-reaching.

“We are so excited and appreciative of Le’Veon Bell’s generosity in providing our school with a turf athletic field,” explained GMHS Athletics Director, Steve Petros. “Le’Veon’s gift not only benefits our athletics programs, it also benefits our marching band and other youth-oriented programs throughout the District. The new field allows us to host regional and state competitions and events, whereby our booster organizations and local businesses will enjoy a positive financial impact as well.”

Via Spotrac, Bell’s 2017 Steelers salary is $12,120,000, as the team franchise tagged him. He’s currently sitting out of OTAs in the hopes of landing a long-term contract with the club, which is a common practice for an elite player who is awaiting the biggest long-term contract of his career.

It goes without saying that $750,000 is an extremely generous donation. It speaks volumes for a player who had a few unfortunate off-field issues over the start of his career, as he now seems to be back on the right track.

