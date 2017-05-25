GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What Jose Mourinho told Man Utd players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

There was an awful lot riding on Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Ajax for both Manchester United and their manager Jose Mourinho.

After finishing the Premier League season down in sixth place, it was a case or all-or-nothing for the Red Devils.

But they passed their final test of the 2016-17 campaign with flying colours, recording a convincing 2-0 victory at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

United dominated the match from the outset and took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to a deflected Paul Pogba strike.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan then made it 2-0 to the English club shortly after half-time. Game over. Job done.

United are now expected to sign their top transfer targets

The victory ensures that United will be playing Champions League football next season, despite their final league position, following a one-season absence from Europe’s premier club competition.

This in turn will enhance their chances of signing their top transfer targets, including Antoine Griezmann.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

James Ducker reported shortly after the match that Griezmann wants his future resolved in the next two to three weeks, before he goes on honeymoon, and the Telegraph journalist believes the French forward *will* now join the Red Devils.

What Mourinho did before United lifted the trophy

Griezmann, who is currently in the United States on holiday, will no doubt have seen the footage of United lifting the Europa League trophy.

And like everyone else, he may have noticed Mourinho doing something that was absolutely textbook Mourinho before Wayne Rooney and co. hoisted the trophy aloft.

Mourinho turned to his players and told them all to hold up three fingers.

p1bgu914v81u2q1phq1j84103h1ngi9.jpg

Why?

One finger for each of their trophies won. Yes, Mourinho counts the Community Shield as a proper trophy.

Aside from the Europa League and the Community Shield, United also won the EFL Cup back in February.

Watch the footage here...

Reaction to Mourinho's antics on Twitter

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted to Mourinho’s antics…

Mourinho: It's been a 'very, very good' season

In his post-match press conference, Mourinho insisted United’s season can now be deemed a “very, very good” one.

"It’s the end of a very difficult season, but I think a very very good season,” the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "We prefer this way than finish fourth, third or second, we finish this way.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

"We got the objective of getting back to the Champions League, and we get a very important title. A title that closes the lot, an important title in world football.

"We always thought we could win the Europa League and of course we are very happy.”

Mourinho bats away Bosz's criticism

Mourinho also responded to Ajax boss Peter Bosz after the Dutch coach called the match “boring” and bemoaned United’s “long-ball tactics”.

"We played intelligently, we did it in a comfortable way. We were much stronger than them,” Mourinho added.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

"If you are dominant in the air you go long. There are lots of poets in football but poets don't win many titles.

"We knew where we were better than them. We tried to exploit their weaknesses, we did that very well since the first minute and we got what we deserved."

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

