Football

Zlatan.

What Zlatan Ibrahimovic did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Football News
24/7

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not have played in Wednesday night’s Europa League final, but that didn’t stop everyone from talking about him.

The injured Swede arrived at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on crutches, which he chucked to one side after Manchester United were crowned Europa League champions following their 2-0 victory over Ajax.

He then spotted a funny banner of himself in the crowd - which you can see HERE - and made sure he got a photo of himself in front of it. Classic Zlatan.

But that’s not all. Ibra also took a selfie of himself and the Europa League trophy moments before the celebrations got underway.

Or at least he tried to.

Watch: What happened when Rojo interrupted Zlatan's selfie

As he lined up for the photo, Marcos Rojo leaned in and tried to get involved.

This didn’t go down well with Zlatan, who pushed the Argentine defender out the way. He also appeared to say “go away”. Charming.

Zlatan did, however, allow Eric Bailly to get involved.

Rojo was smiling throughout, so he presumably knew - or at least thought - Ibra was joking.

Watch it here...

Reaction on Twitter

But people on Twitter couldn’t believe what they’d just witnessed…

Zlatan didn't play - but he still loved the victory

"When you win, you are always good, you don't feel even more pain," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by Goal after the match.

"I regret not being able to play this game. It is normal, I wanted to be on the pitch but the situation is this.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

"I had a different role, I supported the team, but what matters is that we won. That's the most important thing because this is a collective trophy.

"You win and lose together. Now we raised another trophy, which is the third this year of the five available."

Will Zlatan now stay at United?

It remains unclear whether Zlatan will extend his stay at United - but the Swedish striker is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

However, he might be tempted to stay now United have secured Champions League qualification. It remains the one major trophy he hasn’t landed his hands on during his illustrious career.

