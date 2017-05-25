GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tony Bellew is still considering his options after victory over David Haye in March..

Tony Bellew has a rematch message for David Haye

Tony Bellew has fired a warning in David Haye's direction, saying that he will have to play by his rules if he wants a rematch with the Liverpudlian.

Bellew bested Haye in a dramatic fight in March, that eventually ended with the Hayemaker's corner throwing in the towel in the 11th round of the bout.

The 34-year-old went into the fight as the undisputed underdog, having graduated from cruiserweight to take on former heavyweight world champion Haye.

However, Bellew did not look out of his depth at all, producing a fantastic display of boxing that saw him ahead on every card when the fight was stopped.

Bellew is now considering his options, and, at 34, it seems retirement may be on the cards.

While it seems his coach David Coldwell would rather he hung up his gloves for good, Bellew is open to the idea of a rematch with Haye.

“If people want to see a rematch, I’ll do it again. I’ll do him,” Bellew told Betsafe.

“But he has to understand who’s in charge now. It’s not him any more.

“I had to dance to his tune last time. I will not dance again. It’s him that has to dance. I’ve got the pole ready and I’ve got my £5 note ready to put him his underpants.

“It’s an enticing fight. I know I can beat him. He’s still a very powerful brilliant fighter. He’s good at what he does.

“But I think the fans want to see it again and I think it does big numbers.”

Bellew, who has been courted by a number of different fighters, has ruled out taken on boxing newest superstar Anthony Joshua, stating he would 'end up on a slab'. 

He also feels that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is too big, making WBO belt holder Joseph Parker is his other real option should the Haye rematch not come to fruition.

“I don’t want to commit to one fight too much,” Bellew added.

“I like the Joseph Parker fight more than the David Haye fight. The dream is to become heavyweight champion of the world.

“I don’t get that dream fulfilled by beating the Hayefaker.

“I’m going to make the right decision for me ultimately. We’ll know soon enough.

“I like the Joseph Parker fight but I also do believe there is unfinished business with Sideshow Bob [Bellew’s nickname for David Haye].

“Everyone goes on about this injury. He hasn’t harped on about it but all he’s done is show pictures of himself in a cast.

“He’s hitting a bag now but no-one’s interested. Just fight and shut up.”

