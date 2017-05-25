The season is nearing its end and the ever-entertaining circus that is the summer transfer window is imminent.

Every year, seemingly without fail, there is a specific transfer saga that drags on for months and compels supporters for just as long. There is no debating that last year, Paul Pogba and Manchester United proved the perfect example of this.

Well, it seems like the Red Devils could be stealing the headlines again this summer but with their transfer funds, should we really be surprised?

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Let’s be honest here, the window hasn’t even opened, but Antoine Griezmann’s proposed move to Old Trafford already looks poised to be the next saga. It could prove a familiar scenario to the one surrounding Pogba just a year ago.

If it the move is to be completed, it would prove the biggest statement of intent yet in the Jose Mourinho era. After all, you’d be hard pressed to argue that Griezmann is anything short of one of the best players in the world.

Article continues below

The Frenchman has thrived in recent years and has seemingly outgrown Atletico Madrid. He has notched up an impressive 83 goals in 160 appearances at the Vicente Calderon as well garnering 15 strikes for his nation.

Moreover, in 2016 he was very unlucky to miss out on both Champions League and European Championship glory.

Nevertheless, everything looks set for change in Griezmann’s career with his time at Atletico seemingly over. His comments have certainly been lucid and, on his own admission, there is a 6/10 chance he will don a United jersey next year.

Well, that rating may have risen in the past few hours. After all, the Red Devils’ Europa League victory over Ajax means Mourinho and co. will be in the Champions League next season – a prominent pull factor.

Throw in the fact that United have the money to make the move possible and fellow French talent such as Pogba and Anthony Martial, Griezmann has every reason to make the switch.

Leading journalists are of the same opinion too and the Telegraph’s very own James Ducker proves rather confident. After the Red Devils put Ajax to the sword, Ducker tweeted:

Wow. So not only is it looking likely that Griezmann will make the switch in general but it could be confirmed in less than a month’s time.

A swift process suits both club and player too. It will allow 26-year-old to enjoy his honeymoon and open the door for United to plan their season around their new, star player.

It’s an exciting time to a United fan, there’s not denying it and this news will only add to the joy sparked by their latest piece of silverware. Moreover, it can only be assumed that the arrival of Griezmann would bring more trophies in tandem.

You only have to look at Mourinho’s second season record to get excited about the 2017-18 campaign. Perhaps Griezmann is the Special One’s way of maintaining his formidable and uncanny run.

Do you think Antoine Griezmann would succeed in the Premier League? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms