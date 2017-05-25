It wasn’t pretty, but Manchester United have won the Europa League.

A deflected Paul Pogba strike and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s clever finish saw Jose Mourinho’s side triumph 2-0 over a youthful Ajax team.

The neutrals may not have enjoyed the spectacle but it was another Mourinho masterclass. The Red Devils took the lead and then frustrated their opponents, who rarely troubled Sergio Romero in the United goal.

European final triumphs don’t come much more comfortable than this one.

But the tactics employed by the winning team didn’t go down well with everyone.

Ajax didn't like United's tactics

Ajax boss Peter Bosz questioned the way United played the game, with them only having 33 percent of possession.

"High pressing was difficult because Man United only played long balls and didn't take any risks in the build-up. I think it was a boring game. There were no chances from both sides,” Bosz said.

And there was one moment during the final that went a step further that simply ‘frustrating their opponents.’

There’s nothing wrong with parking the bus, especially when there’s a European trophy on the line. But trying to get someone sent off? That’s cheating.

But that’s what Ander Herrera succumbed to against Ajax.

The Spaniard went head-to-head with an Ajax player before dramatically falling to the ground with very little - or zero - contact.

It was embarrassing.

Watch: Herrera's embarrassing dive

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And even United fans didn’t like what they saw from the fan favourite. Check out the reaction:

Maybe Herrera’s desire to win the competition was all a bit too much for him.

Herrera dedicates victory to the victims

While his actions on the pitch were criticised, his comments afterwards were praised. He dedicated United’s victory to the victims of the Manchester attack on Monday.

"This is just football and what happened two days ago was horrible," he said.

"We want peace in the world, a normal world with respect.

"We are just football players but we have an audience so we just want to see everyone work together for a normal world.

"This happened in Manchester but everywhere we want to see a united world and fight for peace. Respect in the world - no more attacks and no more deaths please.

"I want to dedicate this trophy to the victims."

Well said.

