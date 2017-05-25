GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Herrera.

Ander Herrera produced shocking dive during Europa League final v Ajax

It wasn’t pretty, but Manchester United have won the Europa League.

A deflected Paul Pogba strike and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s clever finish saw Jose Mourinho’s side triumph 2-0 over a youthful Ajax team.

The neutrals may not have enjoyed the spectacle but it was another Mourinho masterclass. The Red Devils took the lead and then frustrated their opponents, who rarely troubled Sergio Romero in the United goal.

European final triumphs don’t come much more comfortable than this one.

But the tactics employed by the winning team didn’t go down well with everyone.

Ajax didn't like United's tactics

Ajax boss Peter Bosz questioned the way United played the game, with them only having 33 percent of possession.

"High pressing was difficult because Man United only played long balls and didn't take any risks in the build-up. I think it was a boring game. There were no chances from both sides,” Bosz said.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

And there was one moment during the final that went a step further that simply ‘frustrating their opponents.’

There’s nothing wrong with parking the bus, especially when there’s a European trophy on the line. But trying to get someone sent off? That’s cheating.

But that’s what Ander Herrera succumbed to against Ajax.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

The Spaniard went head-to-head with an Ajax player before dramatically falling to the ground with very little - or zero - contact.

It was embarrassing.

Watch: Herrera's embarrassing dive

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And even United fans didn’t like what they saw from the fan favourite. Check out the reaction:

Maybe Herrera’s desire to win the competition was all a bit too much for him.

Herrera dedicates victory to the victims

While his actions on the pitch were criticised, his comments afterwards were praised. He dedicated United’s victory to the victims of the Manchester attack on Monday.

"This is just football and what happened two days ago was horrible," he said.

"We want peace in the world, a normal world with respect.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

"We are just football players but we have an audience so we just want to see everyone work together for a normal world.

"This happened in Manchester but everywhere we want to see a united world and fight for peace. Respect in the world - no more attacks and no more deaths please.

"I want to dedicate this trophy to the victims."

Well said.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

