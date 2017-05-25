GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Manchester United lift the Europa League .

Manchester United players criticised for ill-timed chant after Europa League final

Only Jose Mourinho could end a poor season with two trophies.

Manchester United have been crowned Europa League champions after a 2-0 victory over Ajax.

Few will have been anticipating a great spectacle, but United pulled off a classic Mourinho, big-game performance to ensure they got the job done.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan got the goals, with an inexperienced Ajax side never really looking much of a threat.

Say what you want about the Europa League, but ultimately, it's still a cup to put in the cabinet.

And after such a disappointing Premier League campaign, the pressure was on not only Mourinho, but his players to qualify for the Champions League.

United's celebrations after the final whistle were testament to just how important this moment was.

Mourinho rolled around on the floor with his teenage son, Pogba dabbed himself into a frenzy. Some of it was a little peculiar. Yet, it just summed up their delight after what has been a difficult few days for the club.

As always, Jesse Lingard was at the heart of the celebrations.

The 24-year-old - yes, Lingard really is 24 - posted several social media updates from the dressing room, though it's fair to say one is receiving some unwanted attention.

The chant was poorly timed 

The excitable England international filmed himself and the rest of the players chanting:

"U.N.I.T.E.D, United are the team for me, with a nick nack paddy wack, give a dog a bone, why don't City f*** off home?!"

Check out the footage below:

Under normal circumstances, most supporters would absolutely love to see players acting like fans and singing a song mocking their rivals.

Sadly, though, this week has been anything but normal circumstances.

In a show of unity and defiance, Manchester City have been extremely supportive of their neighbours and the two clubs have come together.

The hashtag #ACityUnited was trending on Twitter, and City posted this after United's triumph:

A really classy gesture from City, maybe not so much from the United players.

Twitter was unimpressed 

It's really just a bit of harmless fun, but that hasn't stopped some fans reacting with disappointment:

It shouldn't overshadow a big moment for United, who can now look forward to being back among Europe's elite clubs next season.

Topics:
Europa League
Football
Manchester City
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

