England began their build-up to the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy with a resounding win over world number one side South Africa at Headingley yesterday.

Inspired by a swashbuckling century from captain Eoin Morgan, and a blistering late burst from Moeen Ali, England posted a record ODI score at Headingley, soaring to 339-6 in their 50 overs.

With South Africa 145-1 at one stage in their reply, it looked as though the 14,000 strong crowd were in for an absolute humdinger, however, England rallied through Chris Woakes and dismissed the South Africans for 267 as the Three Lions eased their way to victory in the end.

England are in good form ahead of the Champions Trophy, and as the home team, will consider themselves as one of the favourites for the title.

Their limited overs renaissance under Morgan seems to be peaking at just the right time as they look to add another major ICC title to their World T20 triumph of 2010.

In South Africa, England have an ideal sparring partner as both sides seek their best combinations ahead of the tournament proper.

The Protea's showed some ominous signs of their own, a 112-run partnership between Hashim Amla and Faf Du Plessis being one of them, while the mere presence of AB De Villiers can never be discounted.

On the other hand, the performance of England's returning IPL superstars Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes was a little underwhelming, and concerns surrounding Stokes' fitness were ramped up after he spent substantial periods of the game on the sidelines and only managed to bowl two overs.

However, with a threat level pushed up to critical after the dreadful happenings in Manchester, as well as noticeably beefed up security at Headingley, it was a jovial day for the capacity crowd who played witness to some fantastic cricket under stunning blue skies.

Perhaps it should be said that it was a jovial day for all but one of the fans present yesterday.

For one particular spectator, it turned out to be a rather embarrassing day after his attempt to snag a crowd catch off a David Miller pile driver went gravely askew.

You can watch the hilarious gaffe in the video below.

Or you can see an extended clip of the moment here.

Realising that he could not quite reach the catch, the patron pulled out a stunning dive that saw him fall right between two rows of seats and through the tarpaulin for the sight screen in full view of all at the ground, and unfortunately, all of the camera's as well.

Luckily, he was unhurt and able to laugh off the incident, but sadly, for all of his troubles, the catch was dropped.

