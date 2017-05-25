Manchester United are champions of Europe - well, sort of.

There was a time when Red Devils fans would have recoiled at the thought of winning the Europa League, but the truth is, they have every right to celebrate.

United are still in a period of transition, so to come through a difficult season with two trophies and Champions League qualification isn't bad at all.

For Jose Mourinho personally, it's now four wins out of four in European finals.

It's no secret that this isn't the Portuguese's competition of choice.

Back in September, he told a press conference:

"It is not a competition that Man United wants. It is not one I want or the players but it is a competition where we are and that is the reality."

Judging by his celebrations after the final whistle, it looks like the Special One has changed his mind.

After all, when he made those comments, his main concern was that playing on Thursday nights could hamper United's title challenge, which ultimately turned out to be non-existent.

So, after finishing sixth but still qualifying for the Champions League, he can't have too many complaints.

Looking ahead to next season, fans will expect even more of him.

What Mourinho told Fergie

After the underwhelming stints of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, the general idea is that in Mourinho, they have supposedly found the man worthy of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson.

Perhaps that hasn't quite gone to plan so far, but no-one will be more aware of that than Mourinho himself.

In fact, he admitted after the game that he'd joked with Ferguson about winning the competition.

It does beg the question of what the great Sir Alex has made of it all.

The football has hardly been scintillating, but Mourinho's maiden campaign at Old Trafford will probably now be remembered as a success.

Yet, regardless of how crazy he went after landing another piece of silverware, playing in the Europa League is not an experience he'll want to repeat.

