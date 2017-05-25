GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Jose Mourinho reveals what he told Sir Alex Ferguson after Europa League win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United are champions of Europe - well, sort of.

There was a time when Red Devils fans would have recoiled at the thought of winning the Europa League, but the truth is, they have every right to celebrate.

United are still in a period of transition, so to come through a difficult season with two trophies and Champions League qualification isn't bad at all.

Article continues below

For Jose Mourinho personally, it's now four wins out of four in European finals.

It's no secret that this isn't the Portuguese's competition of choice.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

Back in September, he told a press conference:

"It is not a competition that Man United wants. It is not one I want or the players but it is a competition where we are and that is the reality."

Judging by his celebrations after the final whistle, it looks like the Special One has changed his mind.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

After all, when he made those comments, his main concern was that playing on Thursday nights could hamper United's title challenge, which ultimately turned out to be non-existent.

So, after finishing sixth but still qualifying for the Champions League, he can't have too many complaints.

Looking ahead to next season, fans will expect even more of him.

What Mourinho told Fergie 

After the underwhelming stints of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, the general idea is that in Mourinho, they have supposedly found the man worthy of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson.

Perhaps that hasn't quite gone to plan so far, but no-one will be more aware of that than Mourinho himself.

In fact, he admitted after the game that he'd joked with Ferguson about winning the competition.

It does beg the question of what the great Sir Alex has made of it all.

The football has hardly been scintillating, but Mourinho's maiden campaign at Old Trafford will probably now be remembered as a success.

Yet, regardless of how crazy he went after landing another piece of silverware, playing in the Europa League is not an experience he'll want to repeat.

Has Mourinho been a success so far? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ajax
David de Gea
Europa League
Football
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again