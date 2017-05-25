As Carlo Ancelotti once said, "football is the most important of the less important things in life."

Never has that been more relevant than in Manchester United's Europa League final.

In some ways, it was the pinnacle of the Red Devils' season, but it was sadly put into perspective by the terrible events in the city on Monday night.

Once it had been confirmed that the game in Stockholm would go ahead, United's players understandably wanted to do everybody back home proud.

Paul Pogba's deflected shot and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's tricky finish put the game out of Ajax's reach. Perhaps fittingly given the Dutch side's young set-up, it looked like a case of men against boys.

An emotional Pogba dedicated the victory, which has qualified his side for next season's Champions League, to the victims of the Manchester attack.

"We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country," he said, per the Guardian.

"We play for England, for Manchester and for the people who died.”

Jose Mourinho also alluded to that with his post-match comments.

Bigger than football

"It obviously takes happiness from our achievement," he said.

"If we could we would change people's lives for this cup – we would not think twice. Does this cup make the city of Manchester a bit happier? Maybe."

No-one has summed up the feeling better than United and England legend David Beckham, who posted a heartfelt message on Instagram shortly after the final whistle.

Beckham's tribute

"Tonight was more important than sport," it read.

"Yes, a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country.

"At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has brought a little happiness at a difficult time...We pray for peace."

Beckham is spot on.

Even if it sometimes feels like it, football is not a matter of life and death. However, it is an incredibly powerful tool and it has the ability to unite people in times of tragedy.

