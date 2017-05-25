GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Some of the family members of the Wigan Warriors were caught up in the attack..

Rugby player gets sentimental tattoo as tribute to Manchester victims

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rugby League star Dom Manfredi has shown his support for the victims of the Manchester terror attack by tattooing a worker bee on his shin.

The emblem represents the city's hard-working history during the industrial revolution and the 23-year-old Wigan Warriors winger has joined in a rapidly growing trend as the country bands together to show their support for the city of Manchester.

Workers are known as 'busy-bees' and tattoo artists up and down the length and breadth of the UK have been offering the inking of the symbol for charity.

Manfredi joined the tribute by tweeting a photo of the emblem along with the caption: “Just had our #Manchesterbee tattoos in support of the families of those affected by the attack on Manchester.”

This show of support comes after Wigan teammate Oliver Gildart revealed that his mother and 10-year-old sister were caught up in the horror at Manchester Arena.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

The two were at the Ariana Grande concert that was viciously targeted by a bomber on Monday night.

Fortunately, neither of the two were harmed in the atrocious attack that sadly claimed the lives of 22 people, and injured plenty more.

Speaking in the aftermath Gildart, who is currently nursing a serious back injury, said that the dreadful events will stay with his little sister for a long time.

“They got lucky really. Obviously you don’t think this kind of thing happens, especially with your own family.

"It’s heartbreaking, Isabella's only young.

"That was her first gig, she’s got a few more booked but there’s no way she’ll go to them now."

The sporting world has come together in the wake of the attacks with minute silences being held before fixtures all over the world in a strong show of solidarity for the victims of the senseless attack.

The Europa League final in Stockholm last night was one such occasion, as well as the one-day international cricket game between England and South Africa at Headingley.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

People have found various ways to support those affected, from donating blood, to opening their homes to victims. West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has even housed one of the hero's of the night, a homeless man who selflessly ran into the Manchester Arena to offer help in any way he could.

One thing is for certain, the sporting world stands with Manchester in these terrible times! 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
IRB Rugby World Cup
South Africa Rugby
Rugby Union
Italy Rugby
Australia Rugby
France Rugby
Wales Rugby
Scotland Rugby

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again