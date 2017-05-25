Rugby League star Dom Manfredi has shown his support for the victims of the Manchester terror attack by tattooing a worker bee on his shin.

The emblem represents the city's hard-working history during the industrial revolution and the 23-year-old Wigan Warriors winger has joined in a rapidly growing trend as the country bands together to show their support for the city of Manchester.

Workers are known as 'busy-bees' and tattoo artists up and down the length and breadth of the UK have been offering the inking of the symbol for charity.

Manfredi joined the tribute by tweeting a photo of the emblem along with the caption: “Just had our #Manchesterbee tattoos in support of the families of those affected by the attack on Manchester.”

This show of support comes after Wigan teammate Oliver Gildart revealed that his mother and 10-year-old sister were caught up in the horror at Manchester Arena.

The two were at the Ariana Grande concert that was viciously targeted by a bomber on Monday night.

Fortunately, neither of the two were harmed in the atrocious attack that sadly claimed the lives of 22 people, and injured plenty more.

Speaking in the aftermath Gildart, who is currently nursing a serious back injury, said that the dreadful events will stay with his little sister for a long time.

“They got lucky really. Obviously you don’t think this kind of thing happens, especially with your own family.

"It’s heartbreaking, Isabella's only young.

"That was her first gig, she’s got a few more booked but there’s no way she’ll go to them now."

The sporting world has come together in the wake of the attacks with minute silences being held before fixtures all over the world in a strong show of solidarity for the victims of the senseless attack.

The Europa League final in Stockholm last night was one such occasion, as well as the one-day international cricket game between England and South Africa at Headingley.

People have found various ways to support those affected, from donating blood, to opening their homes to victims. West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has even housed one of the hero's of the night, a homeless man who selflessly ran into the Manchester Arena to offer help in any way he could.

One thing is for certain, the sporting world stands with Manchester in these terrible times!

