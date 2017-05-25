GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Who could Manchester United face in the Champions League group stage?

Manchester United fans must have been fearing a season without Champions League football after they finished sixth in the Premier League.

As the season wore on, Jose Mourinho put all of United’s Champions League eggs into his Europa League basket and it proved to be a very wise decision.

After all, qualifying for the Champions League by winning the Europa League is surely better than finishing 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the league.

So, after Mourinho’s side beat Ajax 2-0 on Wednesday, the United fans are now back in Europe’s elite competition.

Not only that, but they will avoid the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage.

According to the Telegraph, United’s Europa League triumph is likely to put them into Pot Two in the Champions League draw.

However, they will be drawn against one team in Pot One - the clubs that have won their domestic leagues.

That pot looks like this:

Pot One

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Benfica

Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk

Monaco

Spartak Moscow

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

But considering that you can’t be drawn against a club from the same country, Mourinho won’t have to worry about facing his former club, Chelsea, in the group stage.

While Pot One is confirmed, Pots Two, Three and Four depend on UEFA coefficient points.

There are few a few clubs that need to progress through the qualifying rounds - including Liverpool - to be confirmed in the group stage and those sides are denoted with a star.

However, if there are no surprises, this is how Pot Two and Three will look:

Pot Two

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla*

Man City

FC Porto

Manchester United

FBL-EUR-C1-DRAW

Pot Three

Napoli*

Tottenham

FC Basel

Dynamo Kiev*

Ajax*

Olympiakos*

Anderlecht

Liverpool*

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

The other qualifying clubs - which are likely to include Roma, RB Leipzig, Celtic, Nice and Feyenoord - will enter Pot Four.

Therefore, what are the best and worst case scenarios for United ahead of the group stage draw?

Worst Case

Real Madrid
Manchester United
Napoli
Feyenoord

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Best Case

Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester United
Anderlecht
Ludogorets*

Interesting stuff.

United fans will just be glad to see their side back in the Champions League, though, and won’t care who they draw.

