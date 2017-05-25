No matter how many Antoine Griezmann rumours we're bombarded with this summer, none if it counts unless he actually puts pen to paper on a contract with Manchester United.

United have done their chances of tempting the Frenchman no harm by qualifying for the Champions League.

It's thought that Wayne Rooney's cameo at the end of the Europa League final was probably his last appearance for the club, so Jose Mourinho's attention will now turn to finding a replacement. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also expected to be released, so it's essential they find a goalscorer quickly.

Griezmann is the signing the fans would like to see.

Procuring the Atletico Madrid star would be a huge statement of intent, and his 26 goals in all competitions wouldn't go amiss either.

The big question is whether the 26-year-old wishes to move to Old Trafford.

Diego Simeone has confirmed he'll still be in charge next season and it's often been suggested that Griezmann's decision will be linked to his manager's.

However, the former Real Sociedad man has intensified speculation by claiming on live TV that there is a "six out of 10" chance that he'll join United.

According to a lot of reports, it's only a matter of time.

Atleti are having none of it

There is one major obstacle in the way of all this, and that is Atletico themselves.

Club president Enrique Cerezo has spoken out about what Griezmann had to say, and he is still insistent that the player isn't going anywhere.

"His recent comments do not surprise me. He gets asked the same question all the time," Cerezo told RMC, via Goal.

"I think he is getting a little annoyed at having to answer the same question again and again when everyone knows his situation. The situation is that Antoine is an Atletico player and still has a contract for three or four more years."

Atleti are expecting to have their transfer embargo lifted, but until that formally happens, they will be reluctant to lose players they can't replace.

Griezmann does have a release clause, though, so if United are willing to front up the £85million, Atleti can't really stop them.

The release clause is huge

That remains an 'if'. United haven't made a formal offer, and Cerezo is confident neither they, nor any other club, will want to fork out that kind of money.

"He has never told me that he wants to leave," he added.

"There has not been any approach from Manchester United.

"At the moment, no team has offered us to pay his release clause. And I do not think anyone will meet his clause."

