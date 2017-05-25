Lewis Hamilton is happy that the most consistent F1 driver this season is likely to finish at the top of the championship and that "psychological wars" will not be getting in the way.

"I want him (Vettel) to be at his best when he gets in the car so I don't have any (such) intention", the 32-year-old insists.

"I want to beat him in a car because when he's at his best and I beat him that says what it needs to say, rather than have him on the back foot.

"But it is definitely part of it for this year for both of us, being it's such a long year - just like it is in golf. Over 18 holes, whoever's the most consistent generally ends up winning. So I'm excited about that.

"It's an all-round battle. Physically, mentally, technically and that's why it's a great battle."

Hamilton will be entering this week's qualifying for Monaco with the wind in his sails as he won in Barcelona having lost his heard-earned pole position within seconds of the starting piston being sounded.

He has been fastest in practice so far and a win in France would put him one point ahead of his rival Vettel in the current standings.

There are plenty of races still to go and Hamilton must legislate for bad form and technical issues such as engine failure, which ultimately was what cost him last year when he lost out on the championship to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

Before Mercedes' recent dominance in F1, Hamilton had to look on enviably at Vettel not so long ago, as the German could barely put a foot wrong in a dazzlingly quick Red Bull.

Hamilton acknowledges that was not an easy time for him as a driver, and perhaps, with the right tools at his disposal, he could have mounted a challenge.

Nonetheless, Hamilton won't be taking any credit away from his rival.

"When we were racing when he was in the Red Bull car, of course I wished my car was a little bit quicker so I could have given a battle like I have this year because maybe it wouldn't have been so easy for him.

"It doesn't deter from the fact he's an exceptional driver and he continues to show that year on year. What he does in that Ferrari is fantastic."

The two men will once again go wheel-to-wheel on Sunday.

