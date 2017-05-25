GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Vettel (left) has praised Hamilton for his intention to keep their title battle on the track.

Lewis Hamilton reveals all about Sebastian Vettel rivalry

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lewis Hamilton is happy that the most consistent F1 driver this season is likely to finish at the top of the championship and that "psychological wars" will not be getting in the way.

"I want him (Vettel) to be at his best when he gets in the car so I don't have any (such) intention", the 32-year-old insists.

"I want to beat him in a car because when he's at his best and I beat him that says what it needs to say, rather than have him on the back foot.

Article continues below

"But it is definitely part of it for this year for both of us, being it's such a long year - just like it is in golf. Over 18 holes, whoever's the most consistent generally ends up winning. So I'm excited about that.

"It's an all-round battle. Physically, mentally, technically and that's why it's a great battle."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

Hamilton will be entering this week's qualifying for Monaco with the wind in his sails as he won in Barcelona having lost his heard-earned pole position within seconds of the starting piston being sounded.

He has been fastest in practice so far and a win in France would put him one point ahead of his rival Vettel in the current standings.

There are plenty of races still to go and Hamilton must legislate for bad form and technical issues such as engine failure, which ultimately was what cost him last year when he lost out on the championship to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews

Before Mercedes' recent dominance in F1, Hamilton had to look on enviably at Vettel not so long ago, as the German could barely put a foot wrong in a dazzlingly quick Red Bull.

Hamilton acknowledges that was not an easy time for him as a driver, and perhaps, with the right tools at his disposal, he could have mounted a challenge.

Nonetheless, Hamilton won't be taking any credit away from his rival.

Spanish F1 Grand Prix

"When we were racing when he was in the Red Bull car, of course I wished my car was a little bit quicker so I could have given a battle like I have this year because maybe it wouldn't have been so easy for him.

"It doesn't deter from the fact he's an exceptional driver and he continues to show that year on year. What he does in that Ferrari is fantastic."

The two men will once again go wheel-to-wheel on Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Ex-WWE star's controversial Tweet after Jinder Mahal's WWE Title win

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

Watch: Randy Orton's terrible Backlash botch - his reaction says it all

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

What Jose Mourinho told his players to do before lifting Europa League trophy

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again