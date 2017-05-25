In order to stand any realistic chance of signing their top summer transfer target, Manchester United needed to qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign.

They didn’t manage to book their place in Europe’s premier club competition via a top-four finish in the Premier League, but Wednesday night’s Europa League final win over Ajax means they will be competing against the continent’s heavyweights next season.

It was reported before the final that Antoine Griezmann, the man at the top of Jose Mourinho’s summer wish-list, would only leave Atletico Madrid for Old Trafford if United qualified for the Champions League.

Now United have achieved their primary objective, it’s been reported - by James Ducker of the Telegraph - that Griezmann is now expected to join the Red Devils and wants the situation sorted before he goes on honeymoon in a few weeks time.

The France international had rated his chances of joining United as 6/10 in an interview with French TV show Quotidien - but the odds of him joining Mourinho’s side have shortened even further following events at the Friends Arena on Wednesday evening.

Mourinho was asked if United are signing Griezmann

Following his side’s win over Ajax, Mourinho was asked if Griezmann will now sign. The Portuguese coach kept his cards close to his chest out of respect to Atletico, but he didn’t deny he wanted to sign the 26-year-old forward.

"I do not want to talk about Griezmann because that would be disrespectful to his club, Atletico," he told BeIN Sports, per Sky Sports.

"Just how I do not like others talking about by my players, I'm not going to talk about Antoine either."

Pogba and Griezmann add fuel to the fire

However, both Griezmann and his close friend Paul Pogba has fanned the flames on Instagram today.

Pogba posted a video to Instagram - caption ‘Next season 🔥🏆🔥‘ - and he included Griezmann’s trademark celebration alongside the words “What is it?!”. The footage sees Pogba mimicking Griezmann's goal celebration.

A hint, many United fans presume, that Griezmann is on his way.

And to further excite United supporters, Griezmann himself then ‘liked’ the aforementioned Instagram post.

Look...

“He’s on his way lads,” one United-related account tweeted.

Watch this space.

