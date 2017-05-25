GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pepe Reina.

Pepe Reina storms out of Napoli's team dinner

Napoli can find plenty of positives when they look back on their season.

Last summer's loss of Gonzalo Higuain to title rivals Juventus could have decimated them, but the Ciucciarelli still managed a third-placed finish in Serie A and a decent run in the Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri's side achieved a record points total, and the only frustration is that it wasn't enough to thwart Juve's continued dominance.

All should be well at the Stadio San Paolo.

There is only one cloud that looms large over the club, and that is in the form of their president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Interestingly, De Laurentiis was the centre of attention when Napoli and Juventus met in the cup in April. After Higuain's goal, he pointed furiously into the stands and shouted "it's your fault" at his former employer.

After that incident, the striker explained, via ESPN:

"I'd like to thank the fans and my teammates, but not De Laurentiis. I no longer had a relationship with him. I couldn't stand another minute with him."

Pepe Reina is furious 

It seems the eccentric former film producer has something of a penchant for upsetting his players.

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Reports are emerging from Italy that suggests his relationship with goalkeeper Pepe Reina may also be beyond repair.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Liverpool stopper and his wife walked out of a team dinner at a public restaurant earlier this week after De Laurentiis made jokes about his nightlife and suggested he needed to give up some "distractions".

Reina hits out on Twitter 

While the 34-year-old was present until near the end of the meal, he then made his feelings clear with a well-timed tweet:

In English, it translates to: "True elegance is to remain indifferent to people who are worth little."

La Gazzetta suggest this isn't the first time Reina has fallen out with the Napoli chief.

There was also tension around Christmas, when he and other players, including Marek Hamsik, asked what the reward would be for qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

This time around, their spat could be all the more significant because of Reina's contract situation.

With his deal expiring in 2018 anyway, it's now thought likely that he could leave this summer.

