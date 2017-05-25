GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Hamilton's F1 car this season is proving to be hard to handle.

Lewis Hamilton comments on new Mercedes car ahead of Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he is finding his Mercedes car this season difficult to drive, but insists he is enjoying the challenge, comparing it to taming an animal.

"I quite like that the car is difficult to drive," said Hamilton.

"It's like you watch people jump on the bull and try to tame the bull, try to tame a horse. It's the same kind of feeling you get in this car, when it's not easy, when it's a challenge."

Hamilton even went as far as to suggest that the car being so testing meant that every decision he and his engineers made was carefully planned out and calculated according to the car's strengths.

He was also upbeat about the prospects of it becoming a less daunting task as their understanding of the car improves.

"It really puts myself and my engineers on the edge and it really makes us have to be a lot more meticulous with the decisions we make, the direction in which we go, and how I also have to work a lot harder to balance the car.

"As we understand it more and more, understand the tyres and understand the tools that we have, we'll refine them and the car will get easier to drive for sure."

Despite recent domination since hybrid technology was brought in, Mercedes have a real contender in the constructors' championship now in the shape of Ferrari.

While Vettel was at Red Bull, Ferrari made plenty of condescending noises towards the relative newcomers and their 'lack of motor tradition', but that all seems to be in the past now as Vettel looks to do battle in a car he is extremely pleased with, not least because he has spent several seasons off the pace.

"I think we have a good car. We are happy with the way it handles, and obviously you are always trying to do your best," said Vettel.

"If you are quick it doesn't matter how you manage to string it together.

"The end [result], that is what matters, that is what we are here to do.

"Sometimes it feels easier, sometimes it feels harder, it is always enjoyable if you can string it together and get a good lap out of it, or a lot of laps in the race."

Past allegiances have been firmly put to one side by the two men at the top and winning is all that counts on Sunday.

