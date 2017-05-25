It’s fair to say that Michael Owen splits opinion amongst Liverpool fans.

The striker was a hero at the club early in his career after progressing through the academy to play almost 300 times, scoring 158 goals.

His performances even earned him the Ballon d’Or back in 2001 as he was worshipped on Merseyside.

But that’s not quite the case these days.

Owen left Liverpool for Real Madrid in 2004. That didn’t particularly anger Kopites as they realised the temptation of joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

They also weren’t too annoyed when he signed for Newcastle the following year.

But it was his move to arch-rivals Manchester United in 2009 that really made them furious. Owen spent three seasons at Old Trafford, helping them to win the Premier League during the 2010/11 season.

It’s something that Liverpool fans will never forget. Even when Owen returns to Anfield to take part in the odd charity match, there are a few boos whenever he touches the ball.

Despite the opinion of the fans, Liverpool announced Owen as the club’s official international ambassador last year. To say the decision didn’t go down well would be an understatement.

Liverpool want Owen out

And now, Liverpool fans have set up a petition to remove Owen from his role at the club.

Why?

Because he referred to United as “we” during coverage of their Europa League final against Ajax.

Tony Barrett - who will be taking up a role at Liverpool as head of club and supporter liaison - has set up a petition to get Owen removed from his role.

What the petition says

The petition says: "Michael Owen has been a disgrace towards his position as Liverpool's International Ambassador and he must be stripped from the position immediately.

"Michael Owen openly supports rivals and shows zero respect to Liverpool, until it suits him.

"On Wednesday night during the Europa League final, live on BT Sport, Michael Owen referred to Man Utd as 'We'.

"As Liverpool ambassador Liverpool supporters did not take this well and that was the final straw. The club and supporters deserve someone who will give 100% to the club and the only 'we' should be when referring to the club paying you."

Liverpool fans reacted

While we don’t have a clip of Owen saying ‘we,’ there were plenty of Liverpool fans that noticed it. Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Whether Owen will actually be removed from his role at the club remains to be seen but the petition already has almost 7,000 signatures.

