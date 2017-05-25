Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have been injured for Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax on Wednesday, but he still took centre stage after the win.

As the full-time whistle was blown, the 35-year-old hobbled onto the pitch with his crutches but soon ditched them to join in the celebrations.

Not even a serious ACL injury can stop the God of Manchester, apparently.

Ibrahimovic then provided another moment of comedy gold when he went to take a selfie with the Europa League trophy and pushed Marcos Rojo out of the shot.

And just to top it all off, he also posed for a picture with a banner that read: 'Zlatan, stay (at Manchester United) and you can s**g my wife'.

Ibrahimovic's untimely knee injury meant he was unable to play in United's most important game this season, which Jose Mourinho was gutted about.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho expressed dismay at how Ibrahimovic missed out.

"I think it's so unfair what happened to him," he told reporters. "Sometimes football is unfair, sometimes life is unfair, I think it's so unfair.

"This night would be an amazing night if he was on the pitch, in his hometown, in the stadium where his statue will be, his first club when he left Sweden, his actual club in Manchester United, a season where he made an amazing impact.

"I'm really, really, really sorry Zlatan has not played this final."

Despite not playing, Ibrahimovic still had an important role to play on the sidelines by supporting his teammates and doing everything in his power to ensure victory.

And according to Mourinho, he did exactly that - by telling the ball boys in the second half to "take it easy" because United were 1-0 up.

"But he (Ibrahimovic) played," Mourinho added. "He played outside with crutches with the other guys, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, they were playing behind the bench shouting, they were doing everything.

"And on top of it, Zlatan in Swedish told the ball boys in the second-half to take it easy, so even outside he was playing for us.

"So I am so pleased he finally gets a European trophy."

Brilliant. Ibrahimovic is a legend in Sweden and he used that to his advantage by speaking to the ball boys in Swedish and getting them to do United a big favour.

