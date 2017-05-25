Manchester United secured their first ever Europa League title last night, beating Ajax 2-0 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured Jose Mourinho's side won the match comfortably after many suggested they would struggle against the young Dutch side.

Wednesday night secured United's sixth European Cup win and ensured they got their hands on the one trophy they were missing.

The English side has already won the Champions League three times, the Cup Winners' Cup once and the Super Cup once.

Winning the Europa League means they're the fifth team in history to win all three major European honours, behind only Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

And it wasn't just the club that will enjoy the victory.

Injured star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who made nine appearances in the competition this season before sustaining ligament damage in his right knee, secured his 33rd club honour.

In his 18 year career, the striker has become one of the most decorated footballers in history. In fact, there are only two players who have won more than him at club level.

Juventus star Dani Alves, who played with Ibrahimovic at Barcelona between 2009 and 2011, also has 33 trophies in his cabinet.

The right-back has the chance to overtake his former teammate before this season concludes though, by winning the Champions League on June 3.

But as it stands, there are only two players in history who have won more than the 35-year-old.

The first is another United legend, Ryan Giggs.

The Welshman is the second most decorated player in club football, with 35 trophies. Amazingly, they all came with Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester.

That's an incredible haul considering he did it all with one team and it sums up the dominance United have had over the last few decades.

The man at the top of the list though is more surprising.

The most successful player in club football is Brazilian left-back Maxwell.

His career has spanned over 17 years and has included stints with Cruzeiro, Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

During his time, he's won 36 trophies, making him the most decorated active footballer in the world.

What's even more amazing perhaps, is that he's only won 10 caps for Brazil!

