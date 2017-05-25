Formula One drivers will be racing around the streets of Monaco with respects to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack on their cars.

A tweet from the official page of the sport read: "F1 pays its respects," and was accompanied by a picture of one of the cars from today's practice with "#Manchester" printed on the front of the chassis.

It is also believed that the sport will be holding a minute's silence prior to the race as it unites behind the global well-wishing that has overwhelmed the conversation around the attack.

Article continues below

A minute's silence at the Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United on Wednesday erupted into spontaneous applause as cries of "Manchester, Manchester" were heard from all sections of the stands in Sweden; home, away, and neutral.

Formula One will be looking to salute the victims and their families in its own way this weekend and particularly on Sunday as the sport, competed by mainly British-based constructors, comes to terms with the impact such an event will have had on its fans and competitors alike.

Article continues below

It will be important to try and channel the emotions of the day appropriately, according to Lewis Hamilton, in order to provide some cheer at a difficult time.

"I can't even fathom how the families that have lost loved ones are feeling today," he said.

"I have to try and drive the hardest I can this weekend and try and put positivity out there because I know there's a lot of people that need it."

Fellow Brit Jenson Button is making a fleeting return to the sport in place of Fernando Alonso, who is competing in the Indy 500 this weekend.

Button is hoping to perform well in his unexpected return after a difficult week for his country and for his favourite sports.

"It’s also been a pretty bad week for people we know and respect in motor-sport, and the cycling world, as well."

You can see the #Manchester picture below.

Button was referring to the incidents which left former Moto GP champion Nicky Hayden and German triathlete Julia Viellehner dead after collisions with traffic in Italy.

For everyone paying respects this weekend, Formula One is hoping it can provide the world with some cheer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms