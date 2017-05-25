Ajax will be desperately disappointed to have lost the Europa League final.

They enjoyed a lot of the possession but struggled to threaten Sergio Romero's goal.

One thing's for sure, though, and it's that this young side will come again.

Article continues below

The Eredivisie runners-up fielded a starting XI with an average age of just 22 years old, so although they were ultimately outplayed by Manchester United, their efforts were still commendable.

Jose Mourinho summed up their misfortunes perfectly, via Goal:

Article continues below

"There are lots of poets in football but poets, they don't win many titles."

Like some kind of Dutch Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax have received all the plaudits this season, but they've finished without much to show for it.

However, as the youngest side ever to grace a European final, they should still hold their heads high.

That's the opinion of most football fans, anyway.

The fans went crazy

Unfortunately, their own supporters who had travelled to Stockholm didn't see it that way.

It's understandable that they were disappointed. The game was virtually over when Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled United's lead in the 48th minute.

That's no excuse for their behaviour, though, as they were filmed tearing up chairs and throwing them at their own players.

Take a look at the crazy scenes in the footage below:

There's no justification for that. All the same, it's easy to sympathise with the more moderate fans who must have felt a little frustrated with the performance they'd just witnessed.

Ajax were disappointing

Ajax were naive to stick to their game plan and at times, they played as though they'd never seen a Mourinho side before. At least, they didn't seem to have prepared for United's tactics.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time UEFA have had trouble with Ajax fans and it remains to be seen what, if any, action will be taken.

On a more positive note, the game passed without any major incidents amid ramped up security in the wake of the attack in Manchester earlier this week.

From Ajax's point of view, they can also hold onto the fact that they have already qualified for the Champions League via their league position.

Given that the major incentive to winning the Europa League seems to be escaping the competition next season, that should be enough to placate these angry fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms