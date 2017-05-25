Manchester United secured their first ever Europa League title against Ajax on Wednesday night, beating the Dutch club 2-0.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the goals as Jose Mourinho's side eased to victory against their young and inexperienced opponents.

The win ensured Mourinho's first season as manager at Old Trafford will be remembered as a successful one.

Article continues below

He has delivered three trophies - the Community Shield, the League Cup and now Europe's second tier trophy.

Technically, United have won a treble this season. Of course, it is not the ultimate treble for English sides, which consists of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Article continues below

The last team to do that was Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils in 1999.

We are unlikely to see another English side complete the famous treble anytime soon, as most teams in the Premier League have fallen behind Europe's elite.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all pulled away in recent years, made clear by the fact that Madrid are aiming to become the first side to win the Champions League in back-to-back seasons.

Their opponents at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on June 3 are Juventus, who comfortably came through their semi-final against Monaco a few weeks ago.

With this in mind, United fans can be forgiven for celebrating at least some success in Europe.

However, not everyone is impressed with the club's trophy haul this season. Liverpool fans have taken the opportunity to remind their rivals that they once referred to titles like the Europa League as 'Mickey Mouse Cups'.

In fact, in 2001, United fans made a banner referring to Liverpool's success in the League Cup, FA Cup and Uefa Cup (which has since become the Europa League) as completing the 'Mickey Mouse Treble'.

After last night's game, that banner has resurfaced on social media.

And fans of other clubs have been quick to spoil the party their rivals are having.

Is the Europa League a big trophy to win? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms