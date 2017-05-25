GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Liverpool fans take to Twitter to remind Man United of banner from 2001

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United secured their first ever Europa League title against Ajax on Wednesday night, beating the Dutch club 2-0.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the goals as Jose Mourinho's side eased to victory against their young and inexperienced opponents.  

The win ensured Mourinho's first season as manager at Old Trafford will be remembered as a successful one.  

Article continues below

He has delivered three trophies - the Community Shield, the League Cup and now Europe's second tier trophy.  

Technically, United have won a treble this season. Of course, it is not the ultimate treble for English sides, which consists of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.  

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

The last team to do that was Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils in 1999. 

We are unlikely to see another English side complete the famous treble anytime soon, as most teams in the Premier League have fallen behind Europe's elite. 

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all pulled away in recent years, made clear by the fact that Madrid are aiming to become the first side to win the Champions League in back-to-back seasons.   

players of Manchester United jubilate with the tro

Their opponents at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on June 3 are Juventus, who comfortably came through their semi-final against Monaco a few weeks ago.

With this in mind, United fans can be forgiven for celebrating at least some success in Europe.   

However, not everyone is impressed with the club's trophy haul this season. Liverpool fans have taken the opportunity to remind their rivals that they once referred to titles like the Europa League as 'Mickey Mouse Cups'.     

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

In fact, in 2001, United fans made a banner referring to Liverpool's success in the League Cup, FA Cup and Uefa Cup (which has since become the Europa League) as completing the 'Mickey Mouse Treble'.  

After last night's game, that banner has resurfaced on social media. 

And fans of other clubs have been quick to spoil the party their rivals are having. 

Is the Europa League a big trophy to win? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Jose Mourinho
Europa League
FA Cup
Football
Steven Gerrard
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Le'Veon Bell makes generous offseason donation — it’ll change many lives

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Twitter can't believe what Zlatan did when Marcos Rojo interrupted his selfie

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Brock Osweiler has sights set on being Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again