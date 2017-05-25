GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Man City fans mocking Community Shield have forgotten what happened in 2013

Manchester United are currently receiving plenty of stick on social media for counting the Community Shield as one of the ‘three’ trophies they won this season under Jose Mourinho.

Moments before Wayne Rooney lifted the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night, Mourinho told his players all to hold up three fingers - one for every trophy won this season.

However, this has led to much derision on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It seems many fans of rival clubs - and many neutrals, for that matter - don’t regard the Community Shield as a proper trophy.

The Red Devils lifted the Community Shield in August after beating Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.

They then returned to Wembley six months later and beat Southampton to win the EFL Cup. And now they’ve completed their own unique ‘treble’. Not as impressive as their iconic treble from 1999 but a treble nevertheless.

City fans mock United on Twitter over Community Shield

Fans of both Liverpool and Manchester City, United’s two fiercest rivals, have both taken a pop at the Red Devils for putting emphasis on their Community Shield win.

Here’s what City fans have been saying on Twitter…

Have they forgotten what happened in 2013?

However, those supporters seem to be forgetting what happened back in the summer of 2013, when Roberto Mancini left the Etihad Stadium.

Mancini took out a full page in the Manchester Evening News and pride of place, in between the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup was the Community Shield.

Check it out…

Didn’t hear too many City fans bemoaning the Community Shield back then.

Mancini won Community Shield by beating Chelsea

Mancini’s side won the Community Shield back in August 2012 after beating Chelsea 3-2 at Villa Park.

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

Is the Community Shield a real trophy? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Europa League
Football

