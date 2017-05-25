GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Morata.

Alvaro Morata 'agrees' deal to leave Real Madrid this summer

Alvaro Morata was one of the most talked about players heading into last season’s summer transfer window.

The striker had enjoyed two seasons at Juventus but his former club, Real Madrid, decided to trigger the buy-back clause that had inserted meaning he returned to the Bernabeu for €30 million.

There were others interested, though, most notably Antonio Conte at Chelsea but they didn’t have the privilege of having a €30 million offer accepted.

So, Morata returned to Madrid.

While the Spaniard has played 42 times in all competitions under Zinedine Zidane this season, scoring 20 goals, Morata’s relationship with his manager isn’t too good.

That much could be seen when Morata refused to shake Zidane’s hand when he was substituted during Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Sevilla earlier this month.

“Morata was not angry with me, with something else. This can happen. We talked and it is all past now,” Zidane said after the match.

But it seems that not everything is in “the past.”

That’s because, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Morata has agreed a deal to leave Madrid this summer.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

They’re reporting that Morata has agreed terms to return to Italy with AC Milan, in a massive £52 million deal.

All that is left to complete the deal is an agreement with the Spanish club.

Morata will earn £125,000 at the Serie A club will, who will return to European football - albeit the Europa League - after a three-year absence.

While they may not have challenged for the league title in the previous five seasons, they’re hoping that European football and Morata can get them back to their glory days.

Meanwhile, Conte and Chelsea might be regretting stalling in their bid to sign him this summer.

Topics:
La Liga
Alvaro Morata
Juventus
Zinedine Zidane
Iker Casillas
Football
Gareth Bale

