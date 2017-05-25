GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cricket

The star faced two previous drink driving convictions from 2008 and 2010.

NZ international Doug Bracewell tries to explain his drink driving charge

Drink driving is inexcusable in pretty much every instance it occurs.

That didn't stop New Zealand International cricketer Doug Bracewell from giving it a shot, however.

After being arrested driving over the limit back in January, Bracewell's lawyer claimed that his client's decision to drive under the influence was caused by the unfortunate killing of his pet cockatoo by dogs.

After being phoned by his partner explaining the situation, Bracewell rushed home from a party.

His lawyer put down the decision to "genuine concern for his distressed partner."

"The cockatoo was of some significance to his partner and she was quite distraught."

Bracewell is currently recovering from a long-term leg injury, expected to keep him out of action until 2018.

Meanwhile, judge Bridge Mackintosh acknowledged the circumstances which drove the fast bowler to make the decision to drive despite his intoxication. 

"This offending in my submissions should be seen as an unfortunate hiccup and something that doesn't reflect the man he has become or the sportsman."

New Zealand v Australia - 1st Test: Day 1

The star received 100 hours of community service as part of his sentencing, having recieved similar convictions in 2008 and 2010.

The 26-year-old has currently competed in 27 Tests, although his recovery from injury will delay any return to the sport for sometime.   

Bracewell was sentenced to a year's ban from driving, with the no further punishment to be administered by New Zealand Cricket. 

Despite facing no further punishment, Bracewell doesn't expect to be playing cricket anytime soon, with his injury likely to keep him out of action until 2018.

New Zealand Nets Session

The 26-year-old made his Test debut for New Zealand back in 2011, when they were facing Zimbabwe, and since then, he's made a further 26 caps in Test format.

He's also made 14 ODI appearances, and 14 T20 appearances.

In his 27 Test matches, he's taken 72 wickets, whilst taking 18 in ODI games, and 17 in T20 games.

