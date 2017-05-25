GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Phil Neville reacted brilliantly to Man Utd winning the Europa League

Manchester United secured their first ever Europa League triumph with a 2-0 win over Ajax on Wednesday. 

Jose Mourinho's side beat a young and fairly inexperienced Dutch outfit thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. 

It turned out to be a comfortable victory for the English side after many had tipped them to struggle without the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo, who were all injured.

The win also ensured that United will be playing Champions League football next season, as the Europa League winners automatically qualify, even though they finished outside the Premier League's top four.   

It also means that there could be five English teams competing in Europe's elite competition next season.

Mourinho's side join Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool - if Jurgen Klopp's men get through the qualification round.  

After winning their third trophy of the season, the players were rightly celebrating both on the pitch and long into the night.

And it wasn't just the current crop of United talent that were enjoying themselves after the final whistle.   

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Phil Neville, who played at Old Trafford for 10 years between 1995 and 2005, was on commentary at the Friends Arena.   

The former defender made 386 appearances in all competitions for Sir Alex Ferguson's side and judging by his reaction to last night's victory, he's still a big fan of the club.   

In a video that's appeared on social media, Neville can be seen springing out of his seat as the final whistle blows, before punching the air in delight.

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

The 40-year-old does keep it professional though, as he soon sits back down to add more insight into what's happening on the pitch.

The full video can be seen below - click on the link to play the video.  

The emotion of such a big night clearly got to the former United man, and it's good to see that he still supports his old team, even after spending eight years of his career at Everton! 

Topics:
Europa League
Phil Neville
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

