Football

eric bailly.

Eric Bailly went crazy with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s crutch against Ajax

Football News
Eric Bailly has only been at Manchester United for one season, but the Ivorian defender has already established his status as an Old Trafford cult hero.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in a £30 million deal from Villarreal last June, has been magnificent in his debut season at United.

Bailly has cemented his status as one of United’s first-choice backs and, by and large, has been flawless in his first 38 appearances for the club.

Aside from his impressive on-field performances, United fans have also fallen in love with Bailly’s personality. He’s a real character.

And he had United supporters - and his teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic - in stitches with his touchline antics during the Europa League final against Ajax.

Bailly's antics amused Zlatan

Shortly before the full-time whistle was blown, Bailly was seen shouting his head off and waving around one of Zlatan’s crutches.

The defender’s craziness cleared amused Ibra…

Video: What Bailly did with Zlatan's crutch

(Skip to 8:18 in the video...)

And when the full-time whistle went, Bailly ran onto the pitch with the rest of his teammates before launching Zlatan’s crutch like a javelin.

Ibra, recovering after knee surgery, was subsequently left to hobble his way around the Friends Arena pitch.

Reaction on Twitter

For some United fans on Twitter, this was one of the highlights of the night…

Bailly ends the season on a high

Bailly was suspended for the final after picking up a straight red card for violent conduct in the semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-CELTA

But he still finishes the season with a Europa League winners’ medal thanks to goals either side of half-time against Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

