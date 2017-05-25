Tottenham impressed everybody again this season by sustaining another title challenge.

Although they fell short behind eventual Premier League champions Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino's side gained lots of admirers throughout the season.

The Spurs side that's made up of young English talent, including the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Eric Dier, are tipped to get better and better each year.

Although they're moving away from White Hart Lane next season as it's undergoing a rebuild, it's expected that the team will get over their Wembley woes if they're playing there full time.

In 10 appearances at the ground since 2007, Tottenham have only managed to win two games.

They only won one of their three Champions League group games played there in 2016 and that was against CKSA Moscow.

Improvement is certainly needed if they're going to mount a serious title challenge again next season.

Although the likes of Alli and Kane often get much of the praise for driving the team's success, the impact of players all over the pitch cannot be understated.

One man who was also important last season was Kyle Walker. The defender, who featured in 33 Premier League games was a force in moving forward, as well as defence.

He helped the team keep 14 clean sheets in those 33 appearances, conceding just 21 goals. The 26-year-old also chipped in with five assists.

He was renowned as one of the best right-backs in the division early on in the campaign but was dropped by Pochettino for a few big games towards the end of it.

Despite that, Spurs fans will be desperate for him to stay. However, the Englishman may have hinted that he's about to leave North London.

While away with the squad on their post-season tour of Hong Kong, Walker took the time to post a photo on Instagram.



It's caption read: "A huge thank you to all the @spursofficial fans at home and around the world for their incredible support this season! Glad we've been able to make you smile!"

The defender and his manager haven't exactly done much to quell rumours that he may be departing this summer, after being strongly linked with Manchester City and Chelsea.

