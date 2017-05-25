The Miz reveals the reason why he was hated by other wrestlers after joining WWE

The Miz is one of the most disliked figures in the WWE today, and he wasn't very much liked backstage when he first started off either.

The multiple time WWE Intercontinental Champion is currently in the midst of a feud with former Shield member Dean Ambrose, as he attempts to once again become the Intercontinental Champion of the world - a title he holds very near and dear to his heart.

Miz recently did an interview with Bleacher Report this week and discussed his journey through the WWE. Prior to joining WWE, Miz was on the MTV reality show Real World where he debuted the character of The Miz (quotes via Wrestling Inc.)

Article continues below

"The Miz came in as a way to say exactly what I was feeling and not have any repercussions for it because it was a character I was playing.

"That character became very popular, not only with fans but with castmates."

Article continues below

Miz claims that being on The Real World actually helped him prepare for becoming a WWE Superstar:

"It got me comfortable in front of the cameras. Whenever I had an interview, it wasn't a nervous situation.

"That was something I'd done for a long time. It showed me I could play up to the cameras. The camera was my friend."

The Miz joined the WWE's main roster in 2006 and not having the respect of either the WWE Universe or Locker Room. Throughout years of hard work and proving himself, however, he has finally earned the respect and found a place for himself in the WWE's 'fraternity':

"I wasn't liked. I think of WWE as a fraternity. You have the fans involved. You have the WWE Superstars involved. And you have me wanting to be a part of the fraternity and no one accepting me. ...

"Every ounce of respect I have today, I had to earn. I guess I'm glad for it because it made me the person I am today and I like me."

It's no secret that the WWE loves putting the Intercontinental Title on The Miz for a nice heel run, and given his current feud with Dean Ambrose, a title change could be coming very soon. He may not put on the most exciting matches, but you have to respect the man for being a consistent champion and giving his all to the company the way he does.

What are your thoughts on The Miz not being liked once he joined the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms