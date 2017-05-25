AJ Styles tweets Real Madrid star - will they be teaming up at Live Event?

AJ Styles has been busy on SmackDown Live after teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura in a main event tag match against Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens. The duo managed to pick up the win, but they will be seeing each other at Money in the Bank this year.



After all that fervor, The Phenomenal One took some time to send a message to Keylor Navas of Real Madrid and tell the footballer that he was looking forward to meeting him in June at a WWE Live Event in Costa Rica.



Navas is from the country and is riding a huge wave as his club captured the La Liga title for the first time since 2012. Real Madrid managed to claim the huge win behind his absolutely stellar play, which includes their 2-0 win against Malaga on Sunday.

Article continues below

The 21-second video features a heart statement by Styles where he is going to gift the goalkeeper a pair of gloves bearing The Phenomenal One’s autograph. Such exchanges have become standard not only in soccer, but in all other corners of sport as well.

Triple H has made it a point to congratulate other clubs on their successes in various leagues, like when he congratulated the Mumbai Indians on winning the Indian Premier League last week. He also sends out custom WWE Championship belts to teams when they win titles.

Article continues below



Most recently, Chelsea and John Terry received their titles after conquering the English Premier League. Last summer, The Game sent Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers two custom belts after winning the NBA Championship in historic fashion.



The forward ended up celebrating their championship win by performing Stone Cold Steve Austin’s trademark beer celebration. The entire series seemed to draw eyes toward the company and Triple H was quick to show his appreciation for it.



Shortly after that wonderful trip to Costa Rica, Styles will have to take on five other competitors in that fabled ladder match at Money in The Bank for the chance to get his WWE Title back. He will have to best Nakamura, Owens, Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin to get that chance.

WWE officials obviously have something planned for both The King of Strong Style and The Phenomenal One later down the line. Money in The Bank may prove to be a preview of what the future holds for the two superstars.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms