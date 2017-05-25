Seriously… what on earth were Walkers thinking?

The British snack food manufacturer, famous for their crisps, offered Twitter users the opportunity to win tickets for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff in June 3.

All they had to do was upload a selfie of themselves for the chance to win - and you can guess what ended up happening next.

While some people uploaded photos of themselves, a group of mischievous Twitter users uploaded photos of famous - and infamous - people, including a number of high-profile criminals.

The likes of Harold Shipman, Fred West, Jimmy Savile, Josef Fritzl, Rolf Harris and Adam Johnson all made an appearance, much to the amusement of the rest of Twitter.

An example of the video Twitter users would see

Each time a photo was uploaded, it would create a video of Gary Lineker holding the picture in question.

The Match of the Day host, who has worked with Walkers for years, would say on each uploaded video: “Thanks for joining the Walkers Wave and celebrating the UEFA Champions League final - nice selfie! (lol).

“Here you are, uniting with other fans outside the national stadium of Wales.

“The Wakers Wave, a thing of beauty.”

Here’s an example…

Twitter had a lot of fun at Walkers' expense

And here are a few screenshots from some of the more controversial #WalkersWave videos that were posted on Twitter…

Embarrassing for Lineker and Walkers

Lineker has yet to make a comment about the campaign gaffe - although we can’t imagine he’ll be too pleased.

In fact, it’s all rather embarrassing for both the former England striker and Walkers as a company.

Back to the drawing board, lads.

