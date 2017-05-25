Pep Guardiola's first season in charge of Manchester City did not quite go as planned.

The Spaniard never really got his team to challenge for the Premier League, and finished the season in third.

City were also knockout out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals, knocked out of the Champions League by Monaco and beaten in the League Cup by rivals Manchester United.

So much was expected of the team when Guardiola announced his arrival, but after limited action in the summer transfer window, he was left to work with a squad that didn't quite feel his.

The club did bring in the likes of John Stones, Claudio Bravo and Ilkay Gundogan, but these players didn't have the impact fans had hoped.

After a disappointing season, expect the club to buy big this summer in order to challenge Chelsea and Tottenham - who pulled away at the top of the league this year, next season.

And it looks as if City are ready to get their transfer business done as quickly as possible because today they've announced the departures of three first team players.

The club posted a number of tweets throughout the day, with three paying thanks to Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas and Willy Caballero who will not be at the club next season.





Of the three players leaving, it was Clichy who featured the most in his last year at the club. He played 37 times in all competitions and made 24 Premier League starts.



Navas played 35 games, and Caballero just 26.

It's clear that these players were surplus to requirements at the Etihad, and shifting Navas and Clichy, in particular, will likely free up a fair chunk of the wage bill.

It's still unclear who Guardiola is going to make his main targets, however judging by how quickly he's acted to send these three players on their way, it could be a big summer at City.



...Update: Bacary Sagna has also left Manchester City this afternoon.



