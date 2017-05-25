Jim Ross responds to rumors he could make a proper WWE comeback

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Jim Ross.

Jim Ross on if he'd return to WWE full-time

Jim Ross is arguably the greatest commentator in the history of professional wrestling, but he has since departed from partaking in the company's strenuous full-time schedule.

Ross had a great 20-year career with the WWE, as he signed with the company back in 1993. He was controversially let go from the promotion in 2013 after an incident at a WWE 2K14 roster reveal event. He worked the independent circuit for a few years before re-signing with the WWE earlier this year and returning to call The Undertaker's last match at WrestleMania 33.

On the latest blog of his JR's BBQ website, Ross commented on the possibility of working a full-time schedule again, to which he stated that he's more interested in the quality of his work rather than the quantity of his work at this point in his career (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"At this stage of my career, I am much more interested in the quality of my work rather then the frequency of travel of it which translates to; I am not interested in going back on the road every week as I did for so many years.

"Working on events such as the U.K. special, the occasional NXT booking, etc are right down my alley and are projects that I get to work with new partners and new talents which is always fun.

"As I mentioned on a recent Ross Report, I love 'coming out of the bullpen' and trying to throw a few strikes whenever WWE deems I'm needed."

Ross also commented on one of the hottest topics in the company today, that being the legal battle between RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys and Impact Wrestling over the rights to the "Broken" gimmick:

"Not overly conformable with official contract info, communications, etc being distributed to the pro wrestling media regarding the contract issues involving the Hardy's and Impact Wrestling.

"Not sure what it proves or if it helps anyone's cause other than keeping this private, business matter lingering in the eyes of the public.

"Just my two cents but most pro wrestling companies have bigger fish to fry than making a matter such as this click bait."

What are your thoughts on Ross not wanting to work a full-time schedule with the WWE anymore? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

