Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, has made it very clear that he wants his son to be drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

That means the former UCLA star must slip past the Boston Celtics, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Many have linked Washington guard Markelle Fultz to the Celtics, as he is seen as the best player in the draft class, but general manager Danny Ainge and the Celtics would still like to do their due diligence on the talented UCLA guard.

However, according to Ainge, the Celtics won't get a chance to see Ball on the court prior to the draft, as he has declined the opportunity to work out for Boston (via ESPN.com):

"We tried to get [Ball] in," Ainge told the "Toucher and Rich" program while Boston's front-office staff traveled for a draft workout in New York that included Duke's Harry Giles and Kentucky's Malik Monk.

"We don't deal with [Ball's camp] all that much. They didn't show up at the combine, which is very common - many of the top 10 or 15 players don't show up for the combine. ... We just tried to get him in for a workout and they politely said no."

It sounds like Ainge holds no ill will toward Ball and feels like the family is simply doing what they think is best for their son as he prepares to enter the world of professional basketball.

During a recent interview with Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports 1, LaVar Ball said the reason he doesn't want his son to go to Boston is that the Celtics already have a roster full of talented guards, including star point guard Isaiah Thomas:

"If Lonzo goes to Boston, he turns into a 2. ... Lonzo's always going to be a point guard. He can play any position, but his true position is point guard and Boston has so many guards, you don't need that guy," LaVar Ball said.

But, he added, Lonzo will play (and play well) for whatever team calls his name at the draft:

"Here's the thing: I prefer Zo to go to the Lakers, but if Boston were to choose him and Lonzo wants to play basketball, then guess what, he doesn't care where he goes."

Though all the cards have aligned for Ball to end up in Los Angeles, a lot can still change between now and June 22, when the NBA Draft kicks off in Brooklyn.